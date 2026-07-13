Meet the Black Sheep Design Contest Winners

In May, the Shepherd Express asked local artists to submit designs for our next T-shirt release. Artists were given one month to create a design inspired by one of the prompts. The Shepherd thanks every artist who submitted a design and congratulates our winners Anna Sibley and Mariam Ali.

Expand Art by Anna Sibley Click Clack News - Black Sheep Design Contest Winner 2026

Winner: “Click-clack News”

Designed by artist Anna Sibley, this design was chosen for highlighting the importance of independent journalism and free speech with humor through parody. Sibley’s design will soon be available for purchase as a T-shirt at shepstore.com.

About Anna Sibley

Expand Photo courtesy of Anna Sibley Anna Sibley Anna Sibley

As an artist, Sibley works with a multitude of media, primarily graphic designs, collages and painting. Living on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, Sibley is grateful to live in a city with a vibrant local press and culture. Sibley is a nonprofit management consultant with Collectvitity, a consulting cooperative of which she is a worker-owner. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Information Design and Technology online at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. In her spare time she gives back to the community by serving on the Brady Street Area Association board of directors, a volunteer-run community organization which works to preserve and enhance the culture and well-being of the Brady Street neighborhood.

Expand Art by Mariam Ali 'Be A Reader' - Black Sheep Design Contest (2026)

Runner-up: “Be a Reader”

Designed by artist Mariam Ali, this cute sheep reading a copy of Shepherd Express magazine will soon be available as a sticker at shepstore.com.

About Mariam Ali

Expand Photo courtesy of Mariam Ali Mariam Ali Mariam Ali

Milwaukee-based artist and illustrator Mariam Ali’s work is inspired by comic book art and visual storytelling. Ali holds a Master of Art in Political Science from Marquette University. She recently launched Politicaltainment, a Substack publication dedicated to making political science accessible through illustration and explanatory journalism.