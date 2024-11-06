Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff Died Monday

Expand Photo Via Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Facebook Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff

The entire staff at the Shepherd Express was shocked and profoundly sadden to learn of the death of a great public servant Alderman and former State Representative Jonathan Brostoff. In addition to being a honorable public servant, Jonathan was also a friend. He will be greatly missed.

We share Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers expression of profound sorrow today in response to the death of Jonathan Brostoff, honoring his legacy as a passionate, progressive advocate and public servant. Brostoff, known for his dedication to championing a range of community causes, leaves behind a legacy of resilience and empathy that resonated deeply with his colleagues and constituents alike.

“Jonathan’s passing is a tragedy to all who knew him and for the many whose lives have been bettered because of his service and advocacy,” Gov. Evers said. In his statement, Evers remembered Brostoff’s commitment to bringing people together, noting that Brostoff tirelessly worked to bridge divides and forge connections across different backgrounds and viewpoints.

Throughout his career, Brostoff focused on issues close to his heart, including championing the rights of Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard-of-Hearing communities, increasing shared revenue that improved the quality of life of the residents of Milwaukee , and expanding access to mental health services, an issue very close to his heart. Gov. Evers emphasized that Brostoff’s approach was defined by relentless dedication, describing him as a tenacious advocate whose work continually aimed to uplift those he served.

“Whether it was supporting the Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard-of-Hearing community, increasing shared revenue, expanding access to mental health services, or any of the many other issues he focused on, Jonathan fully devoted himself to the work,” said Evers. “We lost him far, far too soon.”

Gov. Evers expressed his personal condolences, extending sympathy to Brostoff’s wife, Diana, their four young children, and the many friends and family who are mourning his loss. The governor also announced that an executive order to lower flags to half-staff will be forthcoming in honor of Brostoff’s service and dedication to the state.

Details on funeral services will be provided in the coming days.