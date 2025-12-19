Milwaukee Area Warming Shelter Guide

As we settle into the winter months, neighbors of the Greater Milwaukee Area should be aware of the various warming centers available to those in need of shelter against the cold. Note that while some centers are open 24 hours, some are only open during daytime hours, and others only admit men or women or singles or families, so each website should be checked for the most accurate information. General cold weather and housing resources can be found here. Additionally, places like MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Doorway Ministry (2461 W. Center St.) and House of Peace (1702 W. Walnut St.) offer free winter clothing items and gear.
Also call to volunteer at these sites
✦ — open overnight
North Side + Suburbs
- Clinton & Bernice Rose Senior Center (adults 50+, co-ed) - 3045 N. N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- ✦Guest House of Milwaukee (men) - 1216 N. 13th St.
- Milwaukee Public Library, MLK Branch - 2901 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- ✦Repairers of the Breach (singles, co-ed, also supplies free winter clothing) - 1335 W. Vliet St.
- Shorewood Public Library - 3920 N. Murray Ave.
- Urban Ecology Center, Riverside Park - 1500 E. Park Place
- Whitefish Bay Public Library - 5420 N. Marlborough Drive
East Side/Downtown
- ✦Cathedral Center (women & families - 845 N. Van Buren St.
- Milwaukee Public Library, East Side Branch - 2320 N. Cramer St.
- ✦St. Benedict’s Parish (singles, co-ed) - 930 W. State St.
West Side + Suburbs
- Hope Center (Waukesha residents only) - 101 W. Broadway
- ✦Jeremy House (singles) - 1301 E. Moreland Blvd.
- ✦Joy House (women & families) - 818 N. 19th St.
- ✦Juno House (families & singles) - 812 N. East Ave
- Milwaukee Public Library, Center Street Branch - 2727 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
- Milwaukee Public Library, Central Branch - 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- ✦Milwaukee Rescue Mission (men) - 830 N. 19th St.
- Siena House (men) - 1519 Summit Ave.
South Side + Suburbs
- ✦Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore - 5900 S. Lake Drive
- Cudahy Family Library - 3500 Library Drive
- Discover Church - 7311 S. 13th St.
- Kelly Senior Center - 6100 S. Lake Drive
- Oak Creek Community Center - 8580 S. Howell Ave.
- Oak Creek Public Library - 8040 S. Sixth St.
- Salvation Army Oak Creek - 8853 S. Howell Ave.
- South Milwaukee Public Library - 1907 10th Ave.
- St. Francis Public Library - 4230 S. Nicholson Ave.
- ✦Unity Lutheran Church (singles, co-ed) - 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave.
Racine County
- Cesar Chavez Community Center - 2221 Douglas Ave.
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center - 601 21st St.
- Dr. MLK Jr Community Center - 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Racine County Human Services - 1717 Taylor Ave.
- ✦Safe Haven of Racine (youth 10-17 only) - 1030 Washington Ave.
- Tyler Domer Center - 2301 12th St.
- Union Grove Municipal Center - 925 15th Ave.
- Village of Raymond Town Hall - 2255 76th St.