Milwaukee Area Warming Shelter Guide

As we settle into the winter months, neighbors of the Greater Milwaukee Area should be aware of the various warming centers available to those in need of shelter against the cold. Note that while some centers are open 24 hours, some are only open during daytime hours, and others only admit men or women or singles or families, so each website should be checked for the most accurate information. General cold weather and housing resources can be found here. Additionally, places like MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Doorway Ministry (2461 W. Center St.) and House of Peace (1702 W. Walnut St.) offer free winter clothing items and gear.

Also call to volunteer at these sites

✦ — open overnight

North Side + Suburbs

East Side/Downtown

West Side + Suburbs

South Side + Suburbs

Racine County