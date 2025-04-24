Milwaukee Film Festival marks 17 Years with support from Associated Bank

× Expand Milwaukee Film Festival 2025

Milwaukee Film is thrilled to reveal the full online program guide for the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, presented by Associated Bank. MFF25 runs from April 24 through May 8, and is a celebration of the continued partnership between the arts nonprofit and Associated Bank.

The Festival, which has become a cornerstone event for film enthusiasts across the region, will showcase an eclectic mix of films from local, national, and international filmmakers. In addition to the highly anticipated screenings, the Festival will offer panel discussions and filmmaker Q&As, enhancing the communal experience of cinema.

Milwaukee Film Executive Director Susan Kerns expressed, “We are thrilled to bring another year of bold storytelling, community events, and cinematic magic to audiences at the 17th annual Milwaukee Film Festival.” She continued, “This year’s lineup celebrates the power of film to inspire, challenge, and connect us, and we couldn’t do it without the generous support of Associated Bank. Their commitment to the arts helps us continue fostering a vibrant space for filmmakers and film lovers alike.”

Associated Bank’s sponsorship allows Milwaukee Film to continue its mission of fostering a rich community of film lovers and creators with this annual Festival.

“Associated Bank is proud to support the Milwaukee Film Festival and its mission to celebrate storytelling, creativity, and community,” said Marilka Vélez, senior vice president/senior director of marketing at Associated Bank. “Film brings people together and fuels our region’s creative economy, and we are honored to help make this inspiring Festival possible.”

The online program guide includes a full schedule of film screenings and plenty of helpful information for Festival attendees. Physical copies of the program book are scheduled to arrive by April 11th at various locales. Individual film tickets for Milwaukee Film Members are available for purchase online starting April 14th. General audiences can purchase individual film tickets online starting April 16th. The in-person box office opens at the Oriental Theatre on April 18th.

Highlights from the MFF25 Program:

Showtimes, along with the full lineup of films, are available online now at www.mkefilm.org/mff.

Sally (Cristina Costantini, 2025, United States) [previously announced]

Expand Photo © National Geographic Sally - Milwaukee Film Festival Sally

OPENING NIGHT! Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure were secrets. Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, reveals their hidden romance, deepens our understanding of what motivated this heroine, and gives heft to the sacrifices that accompanied their 27 years together, in the latest from Milwaukee native Cristina Costantini (SCIENCE FAIR, MFF18).

Desperately Seeking Susan (Susan Seidelman, 1985, United States)

Expand Photo © Orion Pictures Desperately Seeking Susan Desperately Seeking Susan

After hitting her head, Roberta Glass (Rosanna Arquette), a bored New Jersey suburban housewife, goes from being just fascinated with Susan (Madonna), a free-spirited woman she has read about in the personal columns, to being mistaken for her! Susan Seidelman's acclaimed 1985 screwball dramedy is a chaotic adventure of amnesia and self-discovery. Celebrate its 40th anniversary with this screening and book signing event that will take you back to the 1980s!

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror with live accompaniment by Anvil Orchestra (F.W. Murnau, 1922, Germany) [previously announced]

Expand Nosferatu (1922) Nosferatu (1922)

Our annual visit from the Anvil Orchestra turns back the clock on Robert Eggers' 2024 hit to revisit the original 1922 F.W. Murnau silent-era classic with a performance featuring Anvil's own original score. Discover for yourself why Count Orlok continues to haunt our cinemas with this one-night-only live musical experience.

The Librarians (Kim A Snyder, 2025, United States)

Expand Photo © Independent Lens The Librarians The Librarians

CENTERPIECE! As an unprecedented wave of book banning is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom. MFF20 Audience Award winner Kim A Snyder (US KIDS) returns with an illuminating documentary that introduces viewers to the everyday and increasingly vital heroes on the front lines of democracy: the librarians who sound the alarm to both legislative and grassroots attempts to pull books from school and public libraries.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (Laura Piani, 2024, France)

Expand Photo © Sony Picture Classics Jane Austen Wrecked My Life Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

CLOSING NIGHT! Agathe is a hopelessly clumsy yet charming young woman who dreams of experiencing love akin to a Jane Austen novel and to be a successful writer. When Agathe’s best friend gets her invited to the Jane Austen Writers' Residency in England, she finally has her Jane Austen moment…and is caught in a very unexpected romantic triangle. In her utterly charming debut, writer-director Laura Piani draws from Austen’s works while crafting a wholly contemporary romantic comedy that stands on its own merits.