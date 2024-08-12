Milwaukee Gears Up for 19th Annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week

× Expand Photo by Eric Halverson - milwaukeedowntown.com Downtown Employee Appreciation Week

Milwaukee is gearing up for its 19th annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, set to take place from August 19-23, 2024. Organized by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, this weeklong celebration is dedicated to honoring the city's downtown workforce with a series of events, giveaways and activities.

The festivities kick off on Monday, August 19, with a "Morning Jolt" event at 9 a.m. at Baird Community Commons, offering free coffee to the first 150 employees. Later that day, at 11:45 a.m., Red Arrow Park will host the official opening ceremony, featuring a 1,000-item lunch giveaway, the popular Office Challenge Games, and a live performance by KOJO as part of the Heart(beats) of the City series.

Throughout the week, lunchtime activities will be held across various downtown parks, including Cathedral Square Park, Schlitz Park, Zeidler Union Square and Pere Marquette Park. Each location will offer free lunches, live music and the Office Challenge Games, with prizes up for grabs for top competitors. Participants can also look forward to a basketball shootout hosted by the Milwaukee Bucks and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Admirals.

This year brings new additions to the lineup. A free meditation session will take place on Monday evening at 6 p.m. in Sampson Square at Schlitz Park, where employees can learn mindfulness techniques to reduce stress and anxiety. Another new activity, Plinko for Prizes, will be hosted by the Milwaukee Admirals, offering employees a chance to win prizes during lunchtime at various parks.

Returning favorites include the daily Morning Jolt coffee events, with different locations offering free coffee each morning. Employees can also participate in kayaking and paddleboarding excursions on August 20 and 22, hosted by the Milwaukee Kayak Company. Other popular events making a comeback include the "I Work Downtown" Trivia Competition on Tuesday, August 20, and the "I Work Downtown" Happy Hour on Wednesday, August 21, with drink specials at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen.

The week will conclude on Friday, August 23, with a closing ceremony at Pere Marquette Park. The event will feature live music, games, a free lunch and an ice cream social. Participants who complete the Downtown Employee Appreciation Week passport by attending at least three events will be entered into a prize drawing.

For more details and to register for the events, employees can visit the official website at www.iworkdowntownmke.com.