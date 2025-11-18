Milwaukee Holiday Lights Illuminates Downtown

× Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian CHANDELIER STRUNG OVER INTERSECTION ON WISCONSIN AVENUE

When you think about it, an entire generation has grown up and lived with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival as a beautiful year-end tradition. More than a half million lights transform the Downtown area and several parks into a sea of colors, along with the feeling of a winter wonderland.

The 27th annual event is an immersive experience surrounded by lighted displays and over-sized sculptures that are interactive and meant for a fun evening stroll.

It kicks off at Pere Marquette Park (900 N. Plankinton Ave.) on Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. with an extravaganza as the lights are all switched on. There will be fireworks, live music, free goodies and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. If you are unable to attend, tune into WISN-TV (Ch. 12) at 6:30 p.m. for a live broadcast.

The Jingle Bus will be there too for free rides to see the lights at different places. It normally leaves Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.) and runs from Dec. 5- Dec. 28, from 5-9 p.m., Friday through Sundays. The 40-minute tour is a fun way to see the sights at all the parks and wintry scenes scattered through Downtown.

Time to Shine

Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian CATHEDRAL SQUARE PARK lights

“The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is downtown Milwaukee’s brightest time to shine,” said Matt Dorner, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “With the help of festival sponsors and partners, as well as the support of our downtown stakeholders, (we) pull out all the stops to deliver six weeks of magical sights and experiences

“More than a half million lights and over a dozen larger-than-life animated sculptures are sprinkled throughout the four parks and across three major thoroughfares,” Dorner said. “We tie it all together with a narrated Jingle Bus tour to make sure families get to see and hear the downtown’s holiday offerings. It’s an annual tradition that makes it a premier destination.”

The Milwaukee River reflects the lights at Pere Marquette Park, which has a fairy tale scene with a prince, princess, dragon, and a castle. The “Felices Fiestas!” there also has a frog turning into a prince and wizards.

Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells Ave.) is a “must see” spot with giant illuminated trees, a “giving tree,” pathways and the playground. The “Community Spirit Park” theme turns the park into a forest with more than 100 evergreen trees. Look at the unique ornamentation on each tree, decorated by area schools and organizations, as you walk by. Visit Santa’s Mailbox, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 14, and don’t forget to put a return address

Jingle Bus

Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.) has the Jingle Bus warming house and the “Slice of Ice” ice skating rink. Holiday décor and twinkling lights are spread around the park to set the mood for an enchanted evening.

Zeidler Union Square (301 W. Michigan St.) is “Santa’s Celebration Square” with a cozy fire, an oversized chair or sleigh to try out, and giant picture frames to stand in and make your own holiday card.

The path of Wisconsin Avenue has glittering lit chandeliers, from Eighth St. to Prospect Ave.

“Wisconsin Avenue is a vibrant corridor on any given day, but during the holiday season it is beaming with cheer,” said Erica Green, COO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “Those cascading chandeliers and elegant harp light décor line the avenue, greeting guests with their beauty and sophistication.

“We are also enlivening our city sidewalks with our Third Annual Ornament Trail,” she said. “The art installation has grown to 20 artists with local ties and features an expanded footprint. It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm for enhancing our public spaces.”

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Starts Nov. 20 and will continue each night through Jan. 1, 2026. For more information, visit the website: (http://www.milwaukeedowntown.com).