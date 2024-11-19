Milwaukee Holiday Lights Ring in the Season

× Expand Photo via MKE Downtown Milwaukee Holiday Lights Kickoff in 2022 Milwaukee Holiday Lights Kickoff in 2022

It’s hard to believe that the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is entering its 26th year of bringing joy, cheer and surreal styles of illumination. More than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays are part of the annual tradition spread throughout the downtown, an event for the ages and all ages.

The lights get switched on Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Pere Marquette Park (900 N. Plankinton Ave.), and the Milwaukee HLF Kickoff Extravaganza will follow with live, music, dance acts, fireworks and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus with pre-show entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Look for hot cocoa and cookies, and free Jingle Bus rides around to the parks. If you can’t make the extravaganza in person, watch it on WISN-TV (Ch. 6). That should give some motivation to bring the family to see all the exhibits.

Feliz Fiestas

In addition to Pere Marquette Park with the “Feliz Fiestas” display, there are other festive scenes like “Community Spirit Park” at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.), and “Santa’s Celebration Square” at Zeidler Union Square Park (301 W. Michigan St.), all lit up and a beautiful sight to behold in the soft night air.

They can be accessed by driving down Wisconsin Avenue, which has 18 blocks of chandeliered intersections. Also along Wisconsin Ave., and part of Water St., is the Ornament Trail, expanded to more than 20 over-sized baubles hand-painted by local artists, each with a different theme, and many more than last year.

Coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, Bid #21, the entire event is aimed at glowing with a shimmer against the night sky and the lights from the downtown’s tall buildings. No one really knows how many miles of electrical cable are strung everywhere.

“We are so excited to bring back the Ornament Trail again this year, as part of the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival,” said Erica Green, director of space initiatives for Bid #21. “The trail has a colorful path of beautiful, oversized ornaments to explore, and it’s a family-friendly experience.”

Santa’s Mailbox

Remember, Santa’s Mailbox is at Cathedral Square Park, a joyous spot, with “The Giving Tree and the sensory playground. Photo opportunities are endless with some parks having large “holiday card” frames to take your own seasonal photo. Pere Marquette Park is a great place with lights reflecting off the river.

The Milwaukee holiday Lights Festival is a magical experience for both residents and our out-of-town guests, bundling all that downtown Milwaukee has to offer during the holiday season,” said Beth Weirick, Milwaukee Downtown, Bid #21’s CEO. “We’re so excited to bring back our iconic decorations and events with some new and exciting twists.”

The six-week festival runs nightly thru January 1. For more information and details on the festival, visit milwaukeeholidaylights.com, where updates are posted.