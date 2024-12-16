Milwaukee Receives $1.5 Million to Expand Apprenticeship Opportunities for Youth

Expand Employ Milwaukee logo

Milwaukee will benefit from a significant federal investment aimed at creating opportunities for underserved youth. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) has announced $1.5 million in funding to support Employ Milwaukee’s Cream City YouthBuild (CCYB) program. The initiative is designed to equip young people with essential skills, hands-on job experience, and access to well-paying career opportunities. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) YouthBuild Program, bolstered by Senator Baldwin’s advocacy through the annual federal budget.

"At a time when hard work isn’t paying off for too many people, apprenticeship programs are a time-tested way for people to head down the path to a good-paying career," said Senator Baldwin. "I am proud to bring home this funding to prepare young workers with the skills they need to get that good-paying job and allow them to live a comfortable, secure life."

The CCYB program aims to address barriers faced by youth ages 16 to 24 who have struggled in traditional educational settings. Participants will receive occupational skills training, industry-recognized certifications and paid, hands-on work experience. Additionally, the program offers leadership development and opportunities for community service.

Impact of the Cream City YouthBuild Program

The newly secured funding will enhance the CCYB program’s ability to:

Deliver occupational and worksite training services, including hands-on job placements in industries such as construction and healthcare.

Develop and rehabilitate 1-2 low-income housing sites, providing participants with real-world experience in construction.

Offer leadership development and community service projects that build participants' confidence and civic engagement.

Provide certifications for healthcare roles, including Community-Based Residential Facility (CBRF) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training.

“Funding will allow us to serve Opportunity Youth ages 16-24 in our community, who have been unsuccessful in traditional educational settings, by helping them to earn their high school diploma while receiving occupational skills training and industry-recognized credentials," said Julie Cayo, Interim CEO of Employ Milwaukee. "This work-based learning program is delivered by our valued community partners Milwaukee Christian Center, Literacy Services of Wisconsin, and United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM).”

More Than Just Training

Beyond job skills, the YouthBuild Program offers wraparound services to support participants’ overall success. These include assistance with transportation, childcare, healthcare referrals, work attire, and personal protective equipment. By addressing these challenges, the program ensures young people can focus on their academic and career development.

Through initiatives like CCYB, Milwaukee’s underserved youth are given a chance to build brighter futures. This investment not only empowers young workers but also strengthens the community by creating skilled professionals ready to meet the demands of today’s job market.