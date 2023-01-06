Milwaukee Recreation Receives Statewide Awards for Park Renovations

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Recreation Burnham Park

In 2022, Milwaukee Recreation completed major renovations at two of its playfields: Burnham Park and Green Bay Playfield. These renovations were part of the “Dream, Build, Play” initiative, which consists of three phases: community engagement, construction, and ongoing community involvement. The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association recognized the project with a Park Design Award in the categories of over $3 million for Burnham Playfield and over $1 million for Green Bay Playfield.

The renovations at Burnham Playfield included a synthetic turf soccer field, walking paths, a new playground, basketball courts, a user-operated splash pad, improved lighting, and benches. Green Bay Playfield was more robust, with upgraded basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad, new playground equipment, an obstacle course, shade structures, painted play activities, a kickball and football field, new lighting and seating, a picnic area, outdoor classroom, increased greenspace, and new plantings.

The renovations at both parks were prioritized using the Equity Prioritization Model, which ensures that investments in recreation facilities are distributed equitably among all users. Milwaukee Recreation is a department of Milwaukee Public Schools that aims to promote healthy lifestyles and personal development through recreational and educational experiences for people of all ages and abilities. It is accredited by NRPA and CAPRA.

For more information about the amenities of Milwaukee Recreation, visit their website.