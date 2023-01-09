Milwaukee Riverkeeper Shares Progress in City’s River Pollution Battle

× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Milwaukee River Greenway The Milwaukee River Greenway south of Silver Spring Drive.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper released its annual report on the health of the city’s main river structure, which includes the Milwaukee River, Menomonee River, and Kinnickinnic River. The report, which is based on data collected by over 100 volunteer water quality monitors, grades the overall health of the river basin as a D+ (68.82%). This grade is determined by comparing water quality data to set targets, and is only slightly lower than the previous year's grade of C-.

While the official grade sounds bad, the report highlights the progress that has been made in protecting and improving the health of the rivers since the passage of the Clean Water Act almost 50 years ago. It also emphasizes the importance of collaboration and partnership in watershed restoration, as data from organizations such as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, MMSD, and Ozaukee County is included in the report.

“We have come a long way from the days when the Kinnickinnic River and Lincoln Creek used to catch on fire. It’s worth celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act and our collective progress toward achieving our goals of clean, fishable, swimmable, and drinkable water,” said Riverkeeper Cheryl Nenn via statement. “But we still have a long way to go, as many of our communities are still experiencing the harmful effects of pollution, flooding, habitat destruction, and climate change. We must help elevate these voices, and help address the many barriers they face in achieving solutions to these problems, in order to fulfill the true promise of the Clean Water Act.”

The report notes that significant policy change is necessary in order to fully address water quality issues in the Milwaukee River Basin. Stormwater runoff is a major contributor to poor water quality, and efforts to reduce sources of pollution such as phosphorus, bacteria, chloride, and conductivity will be crucial in improving the health of the rivers. Climate change is also a concern, as extreme weather events can increase polluted runoff.

“Much like our rivers are the lifeblood of our community, our volunteers are the heartbeat of Milwaukee Riverkeeper. Without their commitment to our waterways, our work wouldn’t be possible.” said Executive Director, Jennifer Bolger Breceda via statement. “Restoring and revitalizing our rivers is a big job. It takes the commitment of individuals, groups, organizations and agencies to achieve real change. We’ve seen that over the past 50 years, and now it’s critical we double down on our efforts. ” says Bolger Breceda.

Individuals can get involved in improving the health of the Milwaukee River Basin by participating in local cleanups and restoration activities, advocating for change in their communities, and reducing their use of chemicals at home and work. For more information on these programs and to read the full report, visit the Milwaukee Riverkeeper website.