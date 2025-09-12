Milwaukee Solidarity Flotilla Demands Safe Passage for Aid into Gaza

× Expand Photo by James Oldenburg Milwaukee Solidarity Flotilla The Milwaukee Solidarity Flotilla on the Milwaukee River on Sept. 6, 2025

Organizers took to the Milwaukee River with boats and kayaks on Saturday, Sept. 6 in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is currently heading to Gaza from Spain carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians amidst Israel’s ongoing siege. The Milwaukee Solidarity Flotilla, led by grassroots organizations CODEPINK MKE and Milwaukee 4 Palestine, flew Palestinian flags down the river from Walker’s Point up to Pere Marquette Park, demanding safe passage for the Global Sumud Flotilla into Gaza.

Expand Photo by James Oldenburg Demonstrator with Global Sumud Flotilla Sign A demonstrator with a sign that read 'Global Sumud Flotilla by the Milwaukee River on Sept. 6, 2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail in late August, is recognized as the largest civilian-led convoy in history, consisting of hundreds of organizers from 44 countries on board more than 50 ships. The mission is in response to Israel’s illegal blockade of humanitarian aid, food and medical supplies into Gaza, where more than two million Palestinians face starvation. The flotilla has already been attacked by Israeli drones twice, causing fire damage to boats but thankfully no injuries.

Raising Awareness

Chris Jeske of CODEPINK MKE says, “The more people who are aware of the flotilla, its mission and its calls for action, the better chance it has to be successful. People are horrified by the scenes they see coming from Gaza, but the Global Sumud Flotilla gives Gaza, and us, hope.”

Expand Photo by James Oldenburg Palestinian Flag - Milwaukee Solidarity Flotilla Palestinian flags on boats with the Milwaukee Solidarity Flotilla on Sept. 6, 2025

Saturday’s flotilla in Milwaukee was met by a group of more Palestine activists at Pere Marquette Park, where the boats began encircling the area as activists led chants with a megaphone. In addition to flags flown and kuffiyehs worn in solidarity with Palestine, signs held by activists read demands like “End the Siege on Gaza Now” and “Free Palestine.” Heba Mohammad mentions that she and fellow flotilla members were greeted with many gestures of solidarity by pedestrians and building residents along the river.

A recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University found that six in 10 U.S. citizens are opposed to sending more weapons to Israel. To Mohammad, the Global Sumud Flotilla represents two key lessons. “First,” she began, “we cannot depend on their governments or institutions to protect people or act in our best interests. Second, we, the people, must stay united and keep showing up for one another as this failing world order lashes out with its final breath.”

Milwaukee 4 Palestine and CODEPINK MKE encourage community members to donate to Global Sumud Flotilla efforts, call their government representatives to demand safe passage for the ships, and to boycott companies complicit in Israeli crimes against Palestinians.