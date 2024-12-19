Milwaukee to Launch Electric Vehicle Charging Network with $15 Million Federal Grant

× Expand Photo by PhonlamaiPhoto - Getty Images Electric Vehicle Charging Stations 3d rendering group of EV charging stations or electric vehicle recharging stations with graphic display

Milwaukee is taking a significant step toward sustainable transportation with the launch of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging network, supported by nearly $15 million in federal funding. Mayor Cavalier Johnson acknowledged the grant with a ceremonial signing on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Zablocki Library.

The federal grant will fund the installation of over 50 EV charging stations across the city over the next several years. The first phase of the project will prioritize installations at Milwaukee Public Library locations, providing accessible charging options for residents and visitors.

Mayor Johnson will be joined at the event by Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and Alderman Peter Burgelis, who co-sponsored the Common Council file that authorized the grant. Their efforts underscore the city’s commitment to fostering sustainable urban infrastructure and addressing climate change.

This initiative aligns with Milwaukee’s broader goals to reduce carbon emissions and support the transition to electric vehicles, promoting a cleaner and healthier urban environment for all.