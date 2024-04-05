Milwaukee Tops U.S. Cities in Speed-Related Fatal Crash Rates

× Expand Photo by Aaron Yoder Milwaukee Highways Aerial View of Downtown Milwaukee at dusk viewed from the West. Highway and Power Plant in foreground

In a recent study conducted by Heninger Garrison Davis, Milwaukee has emerged as the city with the highest rate of speed-related fatal crashes in the United States. Utilizing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) spanning from 2017 to 2021, the study examined cities where at least 100 deadly collisions occurred, revealing alarming statistics about the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents.

Milwaukee takes the lead with a staggering 54.05% of all fatal crashes attributed to speeding. Out of a total of 309 crashes, 167 were recorded as speed-related, placing the city at the forefront of the 106 cities analyzed in the study.

Following closely behind Milwaukee is St. Louis, with 45.18% of its fatal crashes linked to speeding. The city reported 89 speed-related deaths out of 197 total fatal crashes, showcasing a significant challenge with speed-related fatalities.

Kansas City secures the third position in the study, with 45.01% of its fatal crashes attributed to speeding. Out of 411 total fatal crashes, 185 were linked to excessive speed.

Fresno finds itself in the fourth position, reporting a speed-related fatal crash rate of 44.36%. With 122 speed-related fatal crashes out of a total of 275 over the study period, Fresno demonstrates a concerning trend in speeding-related accidents.

Kansas City closely trails Fresno, occupying the fifth spot with a speed-related fatal crash rate of 44.34%. Based on 47 out of 106 total deadly crashes being speed-related, the city faces similar challenges to its Missouri counterpart.

The study also highlights other cities grappling with high rates of speed-related fatal crashes. Cleveland stands at the sixth position with 43.01% of its fatal crashes attributed to speeding. Amarillo, Texas, follows closely behind in seventh place, revealing a 41.74% rate of speed-related fatal crashes.

Chicago holds the eighth spot with 41.35% of fatal crashes linked to speeding, while Charlotte, North Carolina, ranks ninth with a rate of 40.48%. San Bernardino, California, closes the top ten with 39.55% of its fatal crashes attributed to speeding.

A spokesperson for Heninger Garrison Davis discussed the findings, emphasizing the heightened risk associated with speeding and its contribution to fatal accidents. "Speeding drastically increases the risk of fatal accidents, and this data illustrates which major cities in America face the biggest problem with exceeding the speed limit," they said.

Out of over 28,000 fatal crashes analyzed across the 106 cities, more than 8,000 were linked to speeding, indicating a pressing need for targeted interventions to address this issue nationwide.