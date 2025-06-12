Milwaukee Tourism Shatters Records with $4.3 Billion Economic Impact in 2024

× Expand Photo by Jon Mattrisch - Getty Images Downtown Milwaukee and the Fiserv Forum Overlooking downtown Milwaukee and the Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee County's tourism industry reached new heights in 2024, generating a record $4.321 billion in total economic impact—marking a 3.7% increase over the previous year and its third consecutive year of record-breaking growth. The data, released by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism on June 10, shows that the county now accounts for over 16% of all tourism spending in the state.

Direct visitor spending in Milwaukee County totaled $2.439 billion, or $6.6 million per day—up 4.1% year-over-year. The tourism sector supported 28,091 full-time jobs, generated $1.402 billion in labor income and contributed $242.2 million in state and local tax revenue. According to Visit Milwaukee, without these tourism-generated taxes, each county household would need to pay an additional $622 annually to maintain current service levels.

The region's growth is tied to both a strategic shift in branding and a slate of high-profile events that elevated the city’s visibility nationwide. Visit Milwaukee’s new “fresh, flavor, forward” campaign positioned the city as a culinary destination, further boosted by Bravo’s Top Chef Season 21, which was filmed in Milwaukee and generated an estimated $1.6 million in hotel and flight bookings shortly after the season premiered.

Other major draws in 2024 included the opening of the expanded Baird Center, which helped boost Milwaukee’s reputation among meeting planners, and national events such as the Republican National Convention, Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival, the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 and Connect Marketplace. Local initiatives like Milwaukee Theater Week, the Summer Savings Pass and Hotel Month also helped sustain visitation during typically slower seasons.

“These record-breaking numbers are a testament to the power of strategic investment, strong partnerships and the tireless work of our city’s hospitality professionals,” said Sarah Pancheri, board chair of Visit Milwaukee and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

The broader four-county Milwaukee metro area—which includes Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties—contributed a combined $6.632 billion to the state’s tourism economy, accounting for over 25% of Wisconsin’s total tourism impact.

Statewide, Wisconsin saw a record $25.8 billion in economic impact from tourism in 2024, driven by an all-time high of 114.4 million visits. Tourism supported 182,000 jobs across the state and generated a record $1.7 billion in state and local tax revenue.

For more details, visit visitmilwaukee.org/tourism-insights.