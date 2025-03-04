Milwaukee will ‘Unite and Resist’ to Defend Democracy

× Expand Photo by sibway - Getty Images Woman with Megaphone Young woman at demonstration in the city.

On Tuesday, March 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., concerned citizens will gather at Milwaukee City Hall as part of a national movement to defend democracy, human rights and our planet.

The “Unite & Resist” protest is one of many taking place across the country in response to an unprecedented power grab by the current president and his unelected billionaire “advisor.” Participants will peacefully demonstrate against threats to democratic institutions, assaults on fundamental rights and policies that endanger the environment.

Organizers are calling on local leaders, activists, and community members to stand together in defense of the values that uphold a just and free society.

We are coming together to send a clear message: democracy is not up for sale. This is about standing up for our rights, our freedoms, and our future. The Milwaukee demonstration is part of a coordinated effort with protests nationwide. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, wear comfortable clothing and engage in peaceful, respectful activism.

Unite & Resist is a grassroots movement dedicated to protecting democracy, human rights, and the environment. In response to ongoing threats to democratic institutions, the movement organizes peaceful protests and advocacy efforts across the country to amplify the voices of those fighting for justice.