Milwaukeean Gives Back through Roar Philanthropy

Roar Philanthropy was started by Lauren Nelson in 2020 as her passion project to give back to the community. In nearly two years of existence Roar has raised over $100,000 for nonprofits such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Destination Dino Liam, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin, Be the Match, Milwaukee Rescue Mission and more.

Nelson explains that the organization was started following a profoundly difficult time in her life.

“I had found out that the one kidney I have—from being a childhood cancer survivor—was decreasing in function and my numbers were taking a very alarming downward rate. During the pandemic that meant that I couldn’t leave my studio apartment; I needed to fully quarantine because COVID could attack kidneys in our millennial-Gen Z age range. If anything were to happen to the one kidney I have left, that could mean dialysis or a transplant, which are not easy and not fast.”

As a result, Nelson fell into depression. “I was also on a board for an event for Make-A-Wish at the time and we found out that a little girl had passed away, which started my survivor’s guilt. I’d never really known it was a thing till then when children weren’t getting their wishes and people were dying from the pandemic. All of it made me suicidal; it’s really hard to explain to people how exactly that feels. But I reached out and got help and I was able to find a light at the end of the tunnel. It felt like I had no purpose before, but now my purpose is to create kindness and advocacy, and that’s when Roar was born.”

In fact, she started coming up with ideas sitting on her apartment floor and scribbling on pieces of construction paper. “I wanted to involve myself and others in missions that I believed in,” Nelson said.

Roar Philanthropy partners with local businesses and nonprofits on community events, connecting people with the right organizations and working to increase event attendance while doing so. Their first event was in September 2020 with Versiti Blood Center where a mobile blood drive in a parking lot raised over $600 for childhood cancer support organization Pinky Swear Foundation. Nelson felt affirmed in her mission after such a successful first event and was determined to continue.

One strategy Roar provides is the Lion Cub Care Package. Nelson explained, “Those were started this past November; it’s a new initiative that I got the idea for after my aunt introduced me to a little girl named Brailey who had just been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of brain cancer known as DIPG. The survival rate is less than one percent, and unfortunately a few weeks ago Brailey did pass away. My aunt shared with me at the time that Brailey was in St. Jude’s in Memphis and asked if there was anything I could do for her. I found out that she loved unicorns and all things sparkly, so I started a fundraiser where we raised $300, and I went to T.J. Maxx and splurged; I sent her a giant care package for her to open around the holidays.”

Nelson decided that sending care packages should be another facet of Roar’s work. “I needed a way to fund the care packages so I started making empowering bracelets called ‘Mighty Word’ that I’d sell, and the money would go back to them. We collect toys, clothing, and any other items people want to donate, and then we identify critically ill or socially vulnerable children to send the packages to. It takes time to do them; I work with the families to tailor the goodies specifically for the child and their siblings. I want the entire family to feel loved and supported.”

Nelson still makes bracelets, but they are now known as “Kindness Comes from the Heart” and benefit children in Wisconsin’s nonprofit communities. The customization aspect of the care packages was inspired by her own experience. “When I was in the hospital for cancer, I was admitted the Friday before Christmas,” she recalled, “and so they had Santa come in to give me a gift. It was a Scooby-Doo art set, and it was exactly what I wanted; I still vividly remember sitting in my wheelchair getting that gift and opening it. If I can remember 21 years later how much that meant from my hospital stay, I hope that other kids can, too.”

In the next few months, Roar Philanthropy will work with Gilda’s Club Madison on a skyscraper-rappelling event on July 24, Destination Dino Liam on a golf outing August 26 at Washington County Golf Course, and at Sojourner Family Peace Center for an unannounced event in October. Finally, they are hiring a new board of directors; the application is available now and accepted through July 20.

Visit Roar Philanthropy’s website here.