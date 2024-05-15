Milwaukee's 87th Annual Scottish Highland Games: A Celebration of Scottish Culture and Tradition

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Highland Games Milwaukee Highland Games The Milwaukee Highland Games

Get ready to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of Scotland right here in Milwaukee as the Croatian Park gears up to host the 87th Annual Scottish Highland Games on Saturday, June 1. This beloved event promises a day filled with excitement, entertainment and a celebration of Scottish heritage.

This year’s Highland Games will feature a lineup of activities and attractions sure to delight attendees of all ages. From spectacular bagpipe bands to traditional Scottish food, Highland dancing, sheepdog demonstrations, and unique athletic events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the Highland Games is the mesmerizing performances by talented bagpipe bands. Attendees will be treated to the stirring sounds of bagpipes echoing across the grounds as these skilled musicians showcase their artistry and pay homage to Scottish musical traditions.

Food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to indulge in an array of delicious Scottish fare, from hearty haggis to savory Scotch pies and delectable shortbread cookies. There’s no better way to experience the rich flavors of Scotland than by sampling these authentic culinary delights.

For those who appreciate the grace and precision of dance, the Highland Games will feature captivating highland dancing performances. Watch as dancers clad in traditional Scottish attire showcase their skill and agility in a display of cultural pride.

Animal lovers won’t want to miss the sheepdog demonstrations, where sheepdogs will showcase their herding abilities in a series of thrilling displays. It’s a testament to the bond between man and dog, and a nod to the important role that these intelligent animals play in Scottish farming traditions.

Of course, no Highland Games would be complete without the unique athletic events that have become synonymous with Scottish culture. Spectators will be treated to a display of strength, skill, and determination as athletes compete in traditional Scottish athletic contests.

Families with children will find plenty to see and do at the Highland Games, with a dedicated children's area offering a variety of activities and entertainment designed especially for young attendees.

Tickets for the 87th Annual Scottish Highland Games are priced at $15 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge, making it an affordable day out for the whole family. Active military in uniform also get free admission. There is also free parking!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Scotland right here in Milwaukee. Join us for a day of fun, festivities, and a celebration of Scottish culture at the 87th Annual Scottish Highland Games.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit milwaukeehighlandgames.org. Gates will open at 9 a.m. The address of the park is 9100 S. 76th St., Franklin.