Milwaukee’s Hello Summer Provides Many Activities for Kids to Learn and Have Fun

Expand Logo via City of Milwaukee Hello Summer logo - City of Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s Hello Summer initiative is designed to help families discover many enriching activities for kids when school is out. Instead searching across different websites or organizations, parents can find a wide range of options all in one place. These include neighborhood recreation programs, summer camps, arts & crafts, and community events. The goal is to offer summer as full of opportunity, giving young people plenty of ways to stay active and connected.

At its heart, Hello Summer focuses on creating positive experiences for youth. The programs highlight sports leagues, art workshops, music, acting, dance, cultural activities and leadership development. These exciting opportunities can help kids build confidence through new skills. By sharing this information now in spring, the city makes it easier for families to plan ahead and get involved.

The overall idea is simple: when young people have access to safe, inspiring activities, they’re more likely to have a summer that’s not just fun, but meaningful. Mayor Johnson describes Hello Summer as “an ecosystem of support for Milwaukee’s young people.”

All the Hello Summer programs can be found at the website city.milwaukee.gov/Hello-Summer/Programs

Breaking Down the Hello Summer Programs

For more information, I spoke with the Mmyor’s staff assistant, Jerel Ballard, who knows how to spread news. His background includes TV news reporting.

“Hello Summer is Mayor Johnson’s one-stop shop for summer-related youth programming,” he said. “We are making it accessible for parents and youth to find activities and programs to sign up for in the summer months. We hope to keep young people active and engaged in positive ways. We also hope that some young people will find a passion for a future career field.”

I told Ballard that I counted 88 different Hello Summer programs on the city government’s Hello Summer website. There is golf, soccer, basketball, volleyball, ballet, fashion, journalism, creative arts, science and more.

“Milwaukee has great program resources, but a lot of the resources are in silos, independently operated,” he explained. “That’s why we listed so many in one online location. Our main goal is to increase participation.”

The mayor often talks about Camp RISE, which partners with Milwaukee Public Schools, a free program that also includes leadership training. “Camp Rise is a youth program for kids aged 10 to 13,” Ballard said. “The kids go on field trips and learn about government and different career fields. They learn how to work in teams. They get mentorship and money management courses. The goal is to find positive things for kids to do.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Internships and Mentoring

In the Earn & Learn program, young adults ages 14-24 work 20 hours per week for seven weeks, earning an hourly wage at local non-profits, community organizations and small businesses. Artworks for Milwaukee offers paid internships to Milwaukee area high school students for art projects and community event planning. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee teaches mentoring and offers mentorship opportunities.

Ballard said, “There is a waiting list for kids who want mentors. The Big Brothers Big Sisters program can be a call to action for adults who might want to serve as mentors.”

How does the city monitor the 88 summer programs in terms of success or attendance? “We are collecting data to see how each of the Hello Summer programs perform,” he said. “For instance, has there been an increase or decrease in participation. Our goal is to measure if Hello Summer has helped increase participation in these programs.”

Hello Summer’s main partners include Milwaukee Public Libraries “because libraries are a hub for a number of families. Parents can find out all about the Hello Summer information at their libraries,” Ballard explaine. “The Milwaukee Police Department is also involved with our Hello Summer campaign. Our other two anchor partners are the MPS Milwaukee Recreation department, and the mayor’s office."

To sign up for one of the 88 summer programs, go to the Hello Summer website: city.milwaukee.gov/Hello-Summer/Programs