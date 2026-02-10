MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange: Milwaukee's Hub for Sustainable Outdoor Gear

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood (2026)

The three words reduce, reuse and repair encompass the mission of MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange (3044 S. Delaware Ave.), a store that sells and rents used and new outdoor gear for your next outdoor weekend getaway, all while implementing circular, sustainable business practices designed to cut down on consumption. MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while closed Monday and Tuesday.

Owner John Cameron describes how constantly buying new things comes with both a price tag and a huge body of energy—which is not environmentally friendly. “One thing used for 30 people is 29 things not consumed,” he puts into perspective. “It takes so many factories just to make one thing and reducing that number is what I’ve taken into this basic, fundamental retail space.”

MKE Indoor Outdoor Exchange’s inventory covers any and all things necessary for wilderness excursions. Its aisles, racks and shelves are filled with clothes and outerwear, camping gear, backpacks, luggage, climbing and hiking gear, first aid, knives, binoculars, gadgets, books, paddle sports equipment and plenty of accessories and recreational activities. While the store does carry major brands, there are many secondhand goods for sale as well as a consignment section stocked with lots of locally made artwork and wares.

Rental, Trade and Repair

John Cameron of MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange

Rentals available include tents, sleeping pads, backpacks, luggage and inflatable kayaks. Cameron takes trades for certain items. There is a fitting room in the back. The store partners with Emily Thomas of EMND Goods for repairs of garments.

Cameron, originally from Chelsea, Michigan, grew up in a rural setting and always loved being out in nature, yet his trajectory with the outdoors became more urban over time. “I started hitchhiking and riding trains and squatting in the inner city,” he recalls. “When I hitchhiked across the country, I stayed in a lot of national forests and stuff like that.”

After moving to Milwaukee from Chicago with his family, Cameron was forced to leave his career as a consultant for corporate electrical systems. “I got sick with cancer,” he shares. “I am still recovering, but I couldn't go to work for eight hours like I used to.”

He continues, “The worst thing that ever happened to me is exactly how I got here.” Cameron says he woke up one night with an idea and wrote up a whole business plan at 3 a.m. “At first it was half tool and half gear, but then I realized that was very pawn-focused and that wasn’t what I wanted.”

Giving Back

MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange opened in 2022. Interestingly, despite Wisconsin being of a heavily outdoors-oriented culture, Cameron’s store is the first of its kind in the state. Last summer, Cameron took over the lease of the adjacent space to the store and opened a juice bar. The space is now home to plant-based bakery Hooch MKE, open Friday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Having grown up on a punk rock ethos, Cameron makes an effort to give back to the community any way he can. MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange often donates items to organizations like Street Life Ministries for Milwaukee’s unhoused population. The store also hosts occasional events like vendor fairs as well as an annual sock drive.

Cameron hopes to eventually utilize MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange’s downstairs space for hosting workshops and classes. To get in touch, contact him at mkeoutdoorindoor@gmail.com.