Network Health Partners with Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic

In a move aimed at enhancing healthcare access for the Milwaukee community, Network Health is set to re-open their partnership with Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic. The clinic, nestled within mainstay Gee's Clippers barbershop, has been at the forefront of providing healthcare services and education to individuals in Milwaukee. The grand re-opening of will also feature an appearance from former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver.

The official re-opening takes place this Friday morning at Gee's Clippers (2200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) and looks to the future of community-focused healthcare innovation. Joining forces with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, Network Health aims to expand the reach of accessible healthcare services and resources in the region.

This partnership between Network Health, Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic, and Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network underscores the collective commitment to the health and well-being of the Milwaukee community. It is a step forward in ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all.

For more information, visit the Gee’s Clippers website.