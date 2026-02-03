New Deer District Farmers Market Opens Sunday June7 through Oct. 25

× Expand Image via the Deer District Deer District farmer's Market Promo - 2026

Deer District will host a new farmer’s market this summer, opening every Sunday from June 7 through Oct. 25. Managed by Lauryn Wynter Company, and supported by Deer District BID 53, the market will have more than 100 vendors each week, offering farm fresh meats, eggs, fruits, cheeses, honey, and vegetables. In addition to products from local farmers and organic producers, the market will feature free live entertainment, bakery items, arts, and crafts as well as food demonstrations and community resources.

The new Deer District Farmer’s Market opens every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning June 7th. The premier shopping experience will provide free live music, comfortable seating, and a variety of farm-fresh and ready-to-eat foods. The Taste It Tent will offer guests weekly samples of new foods available at the market, and a kids’ area will be set up with games and activities for families to enjoy. Deer District tenants will also be open alongside the farmer’s market for brunch or lunch. SNAP/EBT, MKE Market Match, WIC, Senior Nutritional Vouchers, credit/debit, and cash will be accepted forms of payment. The market will close select dates due to previously scheduled events. A complete schedule and details for Deer District Farmer’s Market are available www.ShopDeerDistrict.com.

Deer District Farmer’s Market’s vendor application is open. Lauryn Wynter Company is currently hiring staff and performers for the season. For more information, visit www.shopdeerdistrict.com or contact LaToya Bates at events@LaurynWynter.com or info@ShopDeerDistrict.com.