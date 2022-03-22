Online Milwaukee County Overdose Data Resource Released

× Expand Image: Milwaukee County Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard

Milwaukee County has created a new data resource for the drug overdose epidemic called the Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard, which tracks overdoses throughout the county by number of overdoses by zip code, time periods, and demographics. The dashboard is intended to be used by community members, organizations and researchers working to reduce overdoses in the county.

The dashboard stems from a collaboration that includes the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Medical Examiner, and it will be used by the Overdose Public Health and Safety Team (OD-PHAST) to provide nearly real-time data to a range of cross-disciplinary partners.

Milwaukee County has one of the highest overdose death rates in Wisconsin for both opioids and cocaine; the rate rose 30 percent from 2019 to 2020, and the number of confirmed deaths for 2021 was 612, with 6,767 nonfatal overdoses.

The interactive dashboard can be accessed at county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Vision/Strategy-Dashboard/Overdose-Data.