Over $103 Million Approved for State Roads in Second Quarter

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that Wisconsin municipalities have been allocated more than $103 million in the second quarterly payments for 2023. The funds, provided for general transportation, connecting highway, and expressway policing programs, aim to support the repair and maintenance of local roads and highways.

Governor Evers expressed his pride in the state's efforts to improve over 5,800 miles of roads and highways, stating that the aids would further contribute to the ongoing work of counties and local communities. He emphasized the importance of safe and reliable infrastructure in facilitating the success of the workforce, economy, and overall quality of life.

In total, local governments are set to receive more than $526 million in general transportation aids for 2023, representing a two percent increase from the previous year's allocations. This funding, provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Governor Evers, accounts for almost one-third of the state's transportation budget.

The announcement comes shortly after Evers completed his fourth "Pothole Patrol" tour, during which he visited seven locations across Wisconsin to repair potholes and discuss his proposed biennial budget investments in local roads and highways. This budget aims to provide the highest level of funding ever for general transportation aids.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson emphasized the significance of local government collaboration in creating an efficient and resilient transportation infrastructure. He acknowledged the crucial role played by municipalities in ensuring the state's economy thrives and in establishing a comprehensive transportation network that serves all regions.

The second-quarter payments, disbursed in April, amounted to a total of more than $103 million. $99 million were classified as general transportation aids to local units of government, $3 million for connecting highway aids to 116 eligible municipalities, and $255,975 for expressway policing aids specifically designated for Milwaukee County. General transportation aids cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction, while connecting highway aids reimburse municipalities for the maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within their boundaries. Expressway policing aids also contribute to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department's expenses related to patrolling expressways in the county.

Payments for cities, villages, and towns are made quarterly, with the first Mondays of January, April, July, and October designated for disbursements. County payments are made in three installments: 25 percent of the total annual payment in January, 50 percent in July, and the remaining 25 percent in October.

For more, visit the State of Wisconsin website.