Owen's Place Provides Safe Space and Opportunities for Youth and Young Adults

Expand Photo courtesy of Owen's Place Owen's Place - Fond du Lac Owen's Place on Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee

Youth and youth adults in Milwaukee always have a safe space with Owen’s Place, a free, drop-in community resource center with two locations, 4610 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. in Roosevelt Grove and 504 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point. Vice president of community programs Glynis Underwood says, “It is our mission for young people to have the resources and skills that they need to transition into adulthood.” While the center’s programming focuses on ages 16-24, no one in need is turned away. Owen’s Place is open every weekday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while closed on weekends except during special events.

At Owen’s Place, on-site specialists work directly with young adults to navigate whatever it is they need. Services the center offers include a laundry facility, kitchen, computer lab, small library and music studio, plus programming that involves arts and crafts, recreation and wellness, and employment interview opportunities.

Youth night for children under 16 is every Monday while every Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. is game night. On the last Wednesday of every month, Owen’s Place hosts grab-and-go events where community members may receive help with anything from energy assistance to financial literacy to healthcare. Folks can also grab pantry goods, hygiene products, first aid supplies or clothing if there are such items in stock.

Community Resources

Expand Photo courtesy of Owen's Place Owen's Place - Fond du Lac location interior Activities and resources inside Owen's Place Fond du Lac location in Milwaukee

Recurring events at Owen’s Place include workshops, drives, support groups and career fairs. Each year in May, Owen’s Place hosts a block party for Mental Health Awareness Month complete with community resources, agencies and vendors. “We want people to find their own self-discovery and be able to utilize it in whatever capacity they have to,” Underwood notes. “You might think you’re the only one dealing with your plight, but that’s not the case—we can all get through things together.”

If someone needs something that Owen’s Place does not specifically have, its staff is equipped to connect folks with other places in Milwaukee that do. In addition to carrying plenty of informational flyers and literature at both locations, the center features a full list of emergency, legal, mental health, LGBTQ+ pregnancy and parenting, homelessness and substance use resources on its website. Underwood mentions, “We just did a food drive back in November and partnered with Sherman Park Grocery Store, where we brought in fresh food and produce for Thanksgiving.”

The long-term, systemic effects of segregation and redlining in Milwaukee look like large-scale poverty, housing inaccessibility, food insecurity and public health crises that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities. As a matter of fact, Milwaukee County declared food apartheid this past fall. Underwood observes, “There’s a huge food need. We have a lot of young people come in asking if we have hot meals. There’s this group of individuals that people don't think exist but they do. We know the need for housing is significant, and working with landlords and housing programs is critical, but it’s just not enough in our communities. We keep trying to look for partners to help us with that.”

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In 2025, Owen’s Place recorded approximately 7,500 visits at their centers. Underwood continues, “When young people come in, many times they don’t know what they’re even looking for or are afraid to ask for it. By being at Owen’s Place and being comfortable, they then see the information we have and start to say what it is they need right now.”

Founded in 2009, Owen’s Place was originally known as The Clubhouse, located within the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division at 9455 Watertown-Plank Road. “Many times, young people would be released from the hospital, and we hoped this could be a space they would be able to keep coming to,” Underwood explains. “We moved it to a St. Charles center on 76th and Hampton, which was in an office building.”

The center’s original director, Owen Felix, had the vision for young people to always have a safe place where they could not only access services and resources but socialize and build a sense of community. “Owen unfortunately passed away in 2011, and he was a wonderful man,” Underwood shares. “When we found our initial location on 46th and Fond Du Lac, we renamed the program Owen’s Place in honor of him and his work.”

Owen’s Place is always highly appreciative of donations and volunteers. “That really helps to fill the gap for a lot of people,” Underwood affirms. For more information, visit the Owen’s Place website or contact them at owensplace@stcharlesinc.org.