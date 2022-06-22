Podcast Promotes MKE Assets to Attract Workers

× Expand Adam Derus and Steve Glynn - Experience Milwaukee podcast Adam Derus and Steve Glynn of the Experience Milwaukee podcast

With the labor shortage persisting across the country, a local Milwaukee podcast is taking action. The Experience Milwaukee podcast has launched a new segment titled, “Work in MKE.” The goal is the recruitment of new employees to work at local businesses in the Milwaukee area.

The Experience Milwaukee podcast started in 2018. Co-founders Steve Glynn and Adam Derus have conversations about what makes Milwaukee great, drawing a large audience from all over the world. “The podcast continued to evolve and grow and now we have listeners in every state and over 40 countries,” says Glynn. The four years of the podcast have been dedicated to highlighting a wide range of Milwaukee-focused topics that otherwise may not have gotten attention.

“Work in MKE” comes from love for the community. Glynn and Derus have met many local business owners who are now struggling to find people to staff their businesses. “The challenge around talent—too many open jobs and not enough people to fill them,” says Glynn. “We started ‘Work in MKE’ as a way to help businesses recruit people to live and work in Milwaukee or work for a Milwaukee company remotely.”

The end goal for the project is to be a primary resource for anyone looking for a job in Milwaukee. The segment is a creative solution to address a chronic problem. “We want to be the resource for anyone considering taking a job in Milwaukee or relocating to the city,” says Glynn. “Since so many companies are realizing that remote work options are necessary to keep talent—if you want to move to Milwaukee and work here, or just stay where you are and work remote for a Milwaukee-based company, ‘Work in MKE’ is your go-to.”

The co-founders have a shared passion for the city, which is why improving life for its residents is an important part of their mission. “We have an engaged audience that wants to learn more about the city—and our businesses are a big part of what makes Milwaukee so great,” Glynn remarks. “I want the city to thrive.”

“Work in MKE” has already featured a number of well-known businesses, including Harley-Davidson, Northwestern Mutual, and ManPower Group. Hopefully, featuring these businesses and others works, “to shine a light on the companies that are here and to showcase the work cultures that make those companies so amazing.” Glynn adds.

For information on the “Work in MKE” segment of the Experience Milwaukee podcast, visit General 2 — EXP MKE (experiencemilwaukee.com)

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Description: Local podcasters have conversations about what makes Milwaukee great, drawing a large audience from all over the world.