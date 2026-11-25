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Pole dancing is a test of endurance, flexibility and coordination. Terri Schneider describes it as a “slow burn” that requires lots of patience and practice. “It’s the hardest circus apparatus to learn because there is no resting and you’re fighting gravity the entire time,” she asserts. Schneider owns Pole Factory MKE, 117 W. Walker St. in Walker’s Point, a boutique fitness studio focused on pole dancing and other holistic modalities for movement and strength. “Pole is kind of punk rock,” she says. “There’s so much grit to it, and it doesn’t have to be polished or perfect to be impressive.”

Pole Factory MKE offers group classes and private lessons for pole as well as aerial sling and yoga, twerk and chair dance. All genders, body types and experience levels are welcome. Classes are typically the same time weekly or biweekly with monthly memberships and class packages available. Open pole or gym days grant access to all the studio equipment. Students must register for classes in advance, though all classes are drop-in friendly, meaning one may purchase a one-time class online and attend any time. The studio utilizes a level system for pole and aerial classes. Up front by the entrance is a retail area, plus Pole Factory MKE features Resilient Physical Therapy on-site.

Scheider notes common misconceptions around pole dancing, such as strength or flexibility prerequisites or that a dancer has failed in some way if they did not execute a particular move. “You don’t have to go upside-down or lift your whole body weight to be a good pole dancer,” she assures. “Anybody off the street, regardless of where they come from or if they’ve worked out a day in their life, can hopefully leave our intro class feeling better than when they came in.”

Body Roll

One of the first things students learn in pole is how to do a body roll, which Schneider says is one of the most difficult parts. “It challenges you as much mentally as it does physically. It comes down to how the movement feels, which the instructors put a lot of time into curating their classes around. When you’re doing the hardest move, the pole is beating you up; you get bruises, it’s burning your skin, you have callouses… it’s really an experience and not just working a sweat.”

Many Pole Factory MKE instructors are current or retired strippers, Schneider included. “We definitely lean towards the sexy style of pole, but we’re not exclusive to that by any means,” she adds. “We have some instructors who are more fitness-focused and use the pole for more of a workout. Everyone approaches it differently; it’s just a metal stick, so how you choose to move around it is what you make of it.”

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This Saturday, November 27 at 12:05 p.m., instructor Summer is teaching an intro class on brass monkey, an advanced upside-down pole trick. The full upcoming class schedule is available here. “I really have a good team,” Schneider affirms. “I built the studio, but the instructors here every week are really the ones curating the experiences and keeping people coming back.”

Strippers in Charge

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Originally from rural Wisconsin, Schneider has a decade of pole experience, having first been hired at a strip club in 2016. “I worked for about an hour and a half, then I quit and thought it was the worst thing in the world and never wanted to do it again,” she recalls. “Obviously I went back, and a couple months went by, and I was really intrigued by the girls I was watching on stage. Nobody told me that at the club, the strippers are in charge. You’re at the mercy of whoever’s dancing on stage and I thought that was really cool and impressive.” She subsequently began taking pole lessons and practicing regularly. “I was really bad at it; I didn’t have any fitness or sports or dance experience, but I just got obsessed with it and kept going.”

Eventually, Schneider worked her way up to being a pole studio manager and started teaching. Upon moving to Milwaukee, her pole career arrived at a crossroads as there were no pole-specific studios in town at the time. “It kind of came down to either I had to move or open my own studio.”

Pursuing the latter option, Schneider launched Pole Factory MKE in 2021 with two stage poles in her apartment. At first her classes comprised just one or two students but filled up over time, ultimately leading to her outgrowing the space and moving Pole Factory MKE to the second floor of the same building in 2023. Schneider says that bringing her vision for the larger space to life, four times the size of the original, was one of the hardest things she has ever done, as it required new flooring, drywall and light switches. She worked with the construction crew by day while working nights at Silk Exotic in the meantime.

Pole Factory MKE is blessed with plenty of natural light and spaciousness, contrasting the often darker aesthetic of other studios. Schneider explains, “I used to work at a club where there were no windows, and you’re there at night with overstimulating lights and hookah smoke and strobe lights and loud music, so I wanted a space that was an escape from the overstimulation and stress of everyday life.”