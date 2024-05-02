Potawatomi Casino Hotel to Host Sportsbook Grand Opening May 3

× Expand Photo Via Potawatomi Sportsbook - Facebook Potawatomi Sportsbook

A project that has been in the works for nearly a year is finally set to have its grand opening this week and fans of sports betting are sure to be thrilled. Potawatomi Casino Hotel is hosting a grand opening on Friday, May 3 for its brand new, 37,000 square-foot sportsbook! The sportsbook, as well as a poker room, high limit room and kitchen, are set to officially open during the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday.

The sportsbook, which is the largest retail sports betting venue in the Midwest, seats over 200 people, has two floors and features a more than 2,000 square-foot LED video wall. The poker room is home to 14 tables, each of which seats 9 people. The high limit room offers 70 games including Mustang Money 2, Rhino Rumble 2, Pinball Double Gold and Double Top Dollar. And finally, the kitchen offers all-day brunch, shareable appetizers, drinks and a wide variety of food.

More than 75 outside vendors are to thank for the space, as well as 250 trade workers, managers, architects, Potawatomi leaders and engineers.

This grand opening is just part of Project Champions, which is set to be completed by the end of 2024, offering guests more than 70,000 square feet of renovated first floor gaming space.