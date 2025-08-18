Prairie Enthusiasts Preserve Rare Sand Barrens Habitat in Waukesha County

× Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Mukwonago River Oak Barrens - Tour Touring a meadow in the Mukwonago River Oak Barrens in Waukesha County, Wisconsin (2025)

In an exciting development for the natural landscape of Southeast Wisconsin, grassroots organization The Prairie Enthusiasts is working hard to steward a rare sand barrens habitat in Waukesha County. The 61-acre property, known as Mukwonago River Oak Barrens, contains a diverse array of flora and fauna inhabiting a mixed ecosystem of prairie, sedge meadow, moist savanna and wetlands. Now the largest site protected by The Prairie Enthusiasts, Mukwonago River Oak Barrens is a spectacular success story of native habitat preservation against the threat of invasive brush. The site is accessible on County Trunk Highway LO, not far from Lulu Lake and the Kettle Moraine State Forest (see geographical coordinates).

Sand barrens formed along rivers when glacial melt deposited wind-driven sand long ago, harboring unique organisms in an otherwise dry, nutrient-poor environment. While the habitat is more common in Wisconsin’s Driftless Region and farther up north, it is exceptionally rare in the southeast part of the state.

Working with property owner Pamela Meyers, The Prairie Enthusiasts have spent the last couple years restoring and protecting the barrens in what was previously a Christmas tree farm. Volunteers, led by ecologist Dan Carter, work diligently every week to revive the old-growth ecosystems by way of invasive species removal, prescribed burns, decreasing canopy cover and sowing native seeds.

Crucial Ecosystems

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Mukwonago River Oak Barrens - Tour Site steward Dan Carter giving a tour of the Mukwonago River Oak Barrens in Waukesha County, Wisconsin (2025)

Reid Bartholomew, mission advancement coordinator for The Prairie Enthusiasts, explains that Meyers contacted Carter upon recognizing that her property contained such crucial ecosystems. “She invited him to take a look at the site, and Dan fell in love with this place.”

This kickstarted the long process of restoration, attracting biologists, botanists and ecologists alike. “There’s an incredible core of volunteers who are really passionate about making sure this site gets everything that it needs,” Bartholomew says.

As part of their ten-year management plan, The Prairie Enthusiasts will continue to connect key corridors of the contiguous habitat. Bartholomew adds, “We’re not trying to raze everything from the ground and start over; we’re doing right by the site by taking it slow and doing things in accordance with the highest quality land management practices.”

Among the nearly 300 plant species identified in the barrens include sand milkweed, prairie phlox, hairy puccoon, false toadflax and hairy hawkweed. Birds such as the Eastern Meadowlark, Henslow’s Sparrow and the Whip-poor-will breed here.

Mukwonago River Oak Barrens is open to the public for hiking, birdwatching, fishing, hunting (with a permit) and educational opportunities.