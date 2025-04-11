PrideFest Announces Headliners for the June Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy Visit Milwaukee PrideFest PrideFest

PrideFest, Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ+ event, will return to Henry Maier Festival Park this year June 5-7. 2025 marks the 37th Pridefest; the event moved to the lakefront in 1996. This year’s festival will maintain the Thursday-Saturday format kicking off on Thursday, June 5.

“Our Thursday night format proves to be a hit with our audience, and we’re thrilled to expand programming and offer a full festival experience starting Thursday afternoon,” says Wes Shaver, Milwaukee Pride president & CEO. He added that organizers are always seeking “new ways to innovate, grow and create new experiences for attendees. I’ve said it before: If PrideFest is one thing, it’s never a copy and paste of the previous year’s event and we’re proud of that. 2025 is looking to be bigger and even more beautiful than 2024.”

PrideFest’s SKYYLine Mainstage will welcome award winning, platinum recording artist and winner of American Idol Season 6, Jordin Sparks, comedian Jay Jurden, country music singer-songwriter and viral TikTok star Chris Housman, Brazilian pop singer and drag queen Pabllo Vittar, The Scarlet Opera, and an all-star lineup of iconic Rupal’s Drag Race stars featuring Adore Delano, Nina West, Jan Sport, Raja Gemini and Willow Pill.

The PrideFest Dance Pavilion, home to the state’s largest lineup of DJs, dancers and performers, will host a dance party of the year with headliners Baby Weight, Coachella 2025 featured artist Kaleena Zanders and local DJ and community advocate DJ Femme Noir.