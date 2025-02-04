PrideFest Returns to Henry Maier Festival Park June 5-7

× Expand PrideFest banner

Pride Milwaukee, Inc, has just announced the dates for PrideFest 2025, Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration. The festival takes place at the Henry Maier Festival Park Thursday through Saturday, June 5-7, 2025. This year’s festival is the 37th edition of PrideFest and the 28th held at the lakefront site.

Wes Shaver, Pride Milwaukee’s President and CEO, commented on PrideFest’s post-pandemic return saying, “The 2022-2024 festival seasons were incredible for PrideFest, and that’s important to note because, essentially five years ago, we were unsure if festivals would ever really come back to their former glory. Well, I’m here to tell you: they’re back! And better, bigger, and more beautiful than ever. PrideFest is a great example of what I refer to ‘a triumphant return’ to festival grandeur.”

And bigger and better it is. The 2025 event expands its footprint to the south of the grounds creating additional walkable space for attendees as well as increased space for marketplace vendors and food options. The “Red Light District,” a transition from daytime programming of panel presentations and workshops to evening stage performances returns and new VIP amenities as well as tiered ticketing is being introduced to give guests an opportunity for a unique festival experience at the lofted Miller Oasis.

Six Stages, 500 Entertainers

As in recent years, entertainment features a broad diversity of performing artists with a hyper focus on local and regional acts. The festival’s six stages will showcase well over 500 entertainers over the course of the weekend. PrideFest’s SKYYLine Mainstage returns along with the Dance Pavilion (home to Wisconsin’s largest outdoor dance party), the Intersection Stage, History Exhibit, and the Children’s Area.

Technology and device friendly tools will allow advanced, cutting-edge communication between the festival and its guests. PrideFest is teaming up with Map King, a leading SaaS platform to provide real-time updates, stage schedules and other information. With expectations to launch the system as early as March 2025, PrideFest attendees will be able to start their festival itinerary well in advance. Max Hanratty, founder of Map King waxed enthusiastically, “Our interactive maps, curated guides, and real-time event schedules will ensure attendees can seamlessly plan their festival experience and navigate the grounds with ease—all from their mobile browser in seconds.”

Milwaukee Pride Inc. advises the community to follow its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms and website, pridefest.com for announcements, updates, tickets and other information as it works diligently on festival programming and planning.