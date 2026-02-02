Protestors Gather Peacefully on Bluemound Road

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brookfield Resist Brookfield and Waukesha Resist Demonstration Protestors demonstrate along Bluemound Road in a demonstration organized by Brookfield Resist with Waukesha Resist (Jan. 31, 2026)

On Saturday, Jan. 31, more than 660 people gathered along both sides of Bluemound Road in a peaceful, joint protest organized by Brookfield Resist in joint cooperation from Waukesha Resist.

Despite temperatures that didn’t climb past the teens, participants braved the cold and lined both sides of the corridor through Saturday morning. The demonstration remained calm and nonviolent throughout, with organizers prioritizing safety, courtesy and respect for their neighbors in the surrounding community.

Organizers from Waukesha Resist and Brookfield Resist report a strongly positive response from passersby, including frequent waves, honks of support and verbal encouragement. No safety incidents were reported.

“This turnout reflects something simple but powerful,” organizers said. “There’s a growing urge for people to participate in democracy, in community and in peaceful ways. Showing up together—respectfully and lawfully—is how communities express care for their neighbors and concern for the direction of public life.”

The protest was part of ongoing civic engagement efforts by local residents who believe disagreement with policy or leadership can be expressed without hostility or disruption.

One participant said, “I have read history books about how those who fought in the Revolutionary War suffered for years for the cause. I can stand in the cold for a couple of hours like this—compared to that, this is easy.”

Additional community events and opportunities for civic participation will be announced in the coming weeks.