Rebel Reform Feeds Milwaukee’s Hungry with Food, Faith, and a Second Chance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Just One More Ministry Just One More Ministry Volunteers Just One More Ministry volunteers at work.

In a country where one in six children struggles with hunger, the numbers in Milwaukee are even starker. Here, nearly 43 percent of children are food insecure, many unsure where their next meal will come from. One in three residents live in poverty, and one in seven senior citizens lacks consistent access to food. These aren’t just statistics—they are daily realities that shape lives and futures across the city.

In response to this crisis, a growing coalition of business owners, faith leaders, and volunteers is stepping up. At the center are Mike and Loretta Kryshak, local entrepreneurs who own Rebel, one of the largest manufacturers of fill-it-yourself dry rolls in the United States. With years of commercial success behind them, the Kryshaks decided to channel their resources into social good, founding Rebel Reform, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Milwaukee’s most vulnerable.

“We believe that when a community is struggling, it’s everyone’s job to help carry the weight,” Mike Kryshak said. Rebel Reform directs funding, donated materials, and volunteer support to a network of grassroots organizations that provide essential services—feeding the hungry, clothing the homeless, and offering hope to children and families in need.

Just One More Ministry

Among Rebel Reform’s most impactful partners is Just One More Ministry, a faith-based nonprofit with an ambitious mission and a simple name that speaks volumes. The organization provides free food at nine distribution sites across Milwaukee, serving women’s shelters, programs for at-risk youth, services for veterans and seniors, inner-city churches, recovery homes, and outreach missions for the unhoused and survivors of sex trafficking.

Founded in 2008 by Chris Capper, Just One More Ministry began as a modest effort to rescue excess food. Capper, then volunteering with Meal Outreach Ministry at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, started by salvaging a single box of bread and bringing it to a church in the central city. That small act of giving soon grew into a daily operation repackaging and distributing prepared food, meat, produce, groceries and bakery items donated by local restaurants, caterers, and food suppliers including Amazon and Kohl’s Corporate.

Today, the ministry connects with over 90 churches, food pantries, and community organizations throughout the Greater Milwaukee area, delivering thousands of meals each week to people experiencing hunger and hardship.

Capper’s own life story is similar to the mission he leads. For 39 years, he battled drug addiction. His transformation began, he said, with a conversation he believes was divine. “God said, ‘You’ve done all this bad for all these years, and maybe now we should try to do some good,’” he recalled.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

That was over 15 years ago. Since then, Capper has poured his energy into helping others find the same redemption he did.

“We don’t just give away food,” he said. “We give people a moment of dignity, a little breathing room. We get to do this—and it’s a blessing.”

Food, Faith and Fellowship

Last year, Just One More Ministry provided food assistance to more than 780,000 people, a staggering number for an organization that began with a single box of bread. This year, the ministry is on track to serve over one million.

“We put together about 800 pantry bags every week,” Capper said. “We get them out to whoever needs them, no questions asked.” On average, the ministry feeds roughly 6,000 people each week.

Capper describes the operation not just as a logistical challenge but as a spiritual mission. In his view, each item packed and each meal delivered is a form of fellowship. “When we feed others, we nourish our own souls,” he said. “We build community.”

A Broader Mission of Healing

In addition to food distribution, Just One More Ministry supports individuals in recovery through Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step program designed for people struggling with addiction, grief or trauma. The ministry sees the fight against hunger and addiction as deeply connected, both symptoms of deeper social and spiritual wounds.

The organization’s mission is threefold:

• To work with restaurants, caterers, and suppliers to reclaim unused food and redirect it to shelters, pantries, and communities in need.

• To provide support, mentorship, and recovery resources to individuals battling addiction.

• To expand outreach efforts to those often overlooked such as youth, single mothers, veterans, the elderly, the unhoused, and struggling families.

“We think of Just One More as a place where anyone, no matter how broken or hungry, can find comfort,” Capper said. “We want people to feel the presence of God in the care of our volunteers and the warmth of a meal.”

How You Can Help

Volunteers remain the backbone of the ministry, and the need for help continues to grow alongside demand. For those interested in donating food, contributing financially, or volunteering time, Just One More Ministry welcomes all forms of support.

To learn more or get involved, visit jomministry.org.