Relief Mental Health to Host ‘Together’ with State Senator Hutton

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Relief Mental Health (2448 S. 102nd Street, Suite 180, West Allis) is hosting an event this Tuesday with a distinguished lineup, including Wisconsin State Senator Rob Hutton of the 5th District and other special guests. The outpatient mental health provider, specializing in treatment offerings including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychedelic therapy, psychiatric medication management, and talk therapy, is set to spark meaningful conversations on mental health matters.

Senator Hutton emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "Mental health is at the heart of so many challenges facing our communities. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to engage in discussions about how we, as policymakers and community leaders, can collaboratively address this escalating concern, thereby improving the overall quality of life for our constituents."

As the keynote speaker, Senator Hutton will share his insights on the mental health crisis and its local impact while underscoring the significance of destigmatizing mental health issues and encouraging individuals to seek assistance. Subsequently, Relief's founder and CEO, Susan Mueller, will present an overview of Relief's services and introduce innovative methods designed to assist individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, OCD, and other disorders.

Melissa Nelson, a Relief therapist, will lead a brief mindfulness experience, after which attendees will have the chance to tour the clinic, network, and contribute to a Mental Health Matters coloring canvas. They will also gain deeper insights into Relief's services.

Clinical data has demonstrated the potential of Relief's Deep TMS therapy, an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for conditions such as major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxious depression, and smoking addiction. The treatment has been proven effective in about 80 percent of patients who have completed a minimum of 30 Deep TMS sessions.

For patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression or major depressive disorder with suicidal thoughts or actions, Relief offers SPRAVATO®—the first FDA-approved psychedelic drug in nasal spray form for the treatment of mental illness.

