‘Ride For Your Life’ Advocates for Safer Streets

On Sunday, October 1, Madison will witness a meaningful convergence of cyclists, pedestrians, and safety advocates as they gather for "Ride For Your Life." This event, organized by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Trek, Madison Bikes, and the Debbink Langenkamp Family, serves both as a remembrance of U.S. diplomat Sarah Debbink Langenkamp and a rallying cry for enhanced pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Sarah Debbink Langenkamp, a resident of Oconomowoc, WI, tragically lost her life while cycling home from her sons' elementary school in Bethesda, Maryland, on August 25, 2022. In response to her untimely death, her family initiated the inaugural "Ride For Your Life" in Washington D.C. This event rapidly gained momentum, uniting activists nationwide in their pursuit of safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

This year, the "Ride For Your Life" legacy continues in Wisconsin, with cyclists embarking on a six-mile journey and pedestrians walking one mile through Madison. Their destination will be the steps of the State Capitol, where a rally will be held to spotlight the critical need for pedestrian and cyclist safety measures and increased funding for safer infrastructure.

Distinguished speakers at the post-ride rally will include Trek President John Burke, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Representative Lee Snodgrass. The event's focus extends to national and statewide safety legislation for vulnerable road users, advocating for two crucial initiatives.

Nationally, the event seeks to advance the Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act, introduced in Congress by Earl Blumenauer of Oregon and Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin, with parallel support from Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. This act honors Sarah's memory by encouraging state and local governments to bolster safer cycling and walking networks, facilitating connections between secure biking and walking infrastructure. The bill also unlocks Highway Safety Improvement Program funding for projects that link two pieces of safe cycling infrastructure, enabling local governments to identify eligible active transportation projects and ensuring that these projects receive full federal funding.

In Wisconsin, the "Ride For Your Life" advocates for the reinstatement of the Complete Streets Policy, aimed at enhancing road safety for all users. In July 2015, Wisconsin became the first and only state to repeal its complete streets law. Today, as the sole state to have done so among the 35 states and over 1,600 communities that have embraced complete streets policies, Wisconsin stands at a crossroads in terms of pedestrian and cyclist safety.

More information about the Ride For Your Life event and registration can be found at the official event website.