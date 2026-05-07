Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Launches Birding Academy Program

× Expand Photo by Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Seminar at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Tom Finley teaches a seminar on birds at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (1111 E. Brown Deer Road) has long been a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike, treasured for its comprehensive network of habitats and ecosystems along Lake Michigan. Schlitz Audubon has greatly expanded its birding education and experience opportunities with the launch of its new Barbara Stover & Susan Bell Birding Academy, debuted in 2025 after its two namesake donors generously approached the center. The program comprises three main elements: the Academy itself, the Birding Resource Center and Feeder Grove.

“It was the dream of the center and had been for a long time,” says Schlitz Audubon’s executive director, Helen Boomsma. “We decided to create a program that would truly establish us as a leader in birding education and stewardship and bring in the best and brightest within the organization to create programs on all levels for all people.”

Birding has been an extremely popular activity at Schlitz Audubon for decades. “It’s America’s number one pastime,” Boomsma notes. Director of education Tom Finley adds, “We have bird data collection that goes back to 1974. We’re in an Important Bird Area in the corridor here along Lake Michigan, and we have over 266 recorded species, which is amazing because Wisconsin has about 435 total.”

Birding Seminars

Schlitz Audubon features at least three Birding Academy events every month. Folks of all levels of experience may participate in the Academy’s two-hour seminars with specific areas of focus like woodpeckers, flight patterns and migratory waterfowl. The Certificates are in-depth, multi-day studies on topics such as Wisconsin raptors, spring migration and species of Schlitz Audubon.

Additional experiences include hour-long guided hikes, monthly bird clubs where folks may share tips and tricks about birding and field trips to birding hotspots like Lakeshore State Park and Horicon Marsh. The program also incorporates the arts and humanities in showcasing how birds have been depicted in visual art, history and literature.

The Feeder Grove, located in the building’s courtyard and viewable indoors, was created with the notion “if you build it, they will come” in mind. The vibrantly landscaped environment is fitted with water features and regionally sourced stones as well as multiple feeding stations laden with native bird-appropriate food like nuts, seeds, fruits and insects. An interactive kiosk inside the center gives information about various birds folks are likely to see at Feeder Grove.

Designed to help folks continue learning about birds beyond the classroom, the Birding Resource Center in the building hall has field guides, notebooks, binoculars and outdoor gear for sale. Community partners like Wild Birds Unlimited of Mequon and Cedar Grove Ornithological Research Station assist Schlitz Audubon in making aspects of the Birding Academy possible.

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Joy and Community

Expand Photo courtesy of Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Birding at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Visitors enjoy time birding at a pond during a guided hike at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Together, these three components enable Schlitz Audubon to create a profound sense of joy, community and inclusivity through the shared love of birds. Future initiatives of the Birding Academy will focus on making bird education and experiences more accessible to folks with disabilities. “I cannot think of a more inclusive activity than birding,” Finley attests. “There are times when we are able to take all of this material and go into a senior center or care facility, where folks may not be able to get to Schlitz Audubon, but we’ve created programs that we’re able to take to them.”

He continues, “It might be a three-year-old toddler who comes to our nature school and experiences birding through art and song and music. We really feel like this is the place to be for birding in Milwaukee County, and we’ve been very fortunate to have been given this gift.”

“One of the things that continues to delight me is that with all of the programs, whether they’re guided hikes or field adventures, the feedback that we’re getting from people of all ages and backgrounds, and the repeat registrars has been really powerful,” Boomsma affirms.

In addition to the Birding Academy, Schlitz Audubon is renowned for its Raptor Ambassador Program as well as its on-site barred owl nest cam. This Saturday, May 9 is World Migratory Bird Day, which Schlitz Audubon invites the community to join in celebrating by way of bird walks, education stations, an art project and even appearances from a few of its raptor ambassadors.

The next certificate program, An Introduction to the Birds of Schlitz Audubon - Schlitz Audubon, kicks off May 23 and runs four weeks. This fall, photographer Susan Fink will have a five-week artist residency at the center. A full list of upcoming Birding Academy events is available on the Schlitz Audubon website.