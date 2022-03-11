SDC Launches Wisconsin COVID-19 Help for Homeowners Assistance Program

× Expand Photo: Social Development Commission - cr-sdc.org Milwaukee Neighborhood

Wisconsin homeowners living in a single-family home, duplex, condo or factory-built home might be eligible for financial assistance thanks to the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program.

“Our community is still very much recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, “the new Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program can serve as a vital lifeline to those who may be struggling with mortgage payments, local property taxes or utilities,”

On Monday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the program which is set to provide more than $92 million in financial assistance to Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners is a statewide program that provides housing grants up to $40,000 to owner-occupied households who have experienced a COVID-19-related financial hardship since Jan. 21, 2020, based on income level and other eligibility requirements.

“I would encourage all homeowners to review the eligibility requirements and take advantage of this funding if it can support you and your family,” Rainey said.

Qualifications for the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program include:

If you are a Wisconsin homeowner living in a single-family home, duplex, condo or factory-built home. You have been financially impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic since January 21, 2020. Your household income is at or below 100% of the county median.

Are you eligible?

Those eligible can fill out and submit an online application by visiting homeownerhelp.wi.gov.

For Milwaukee County residents, the regional program contact is the Social Development Commission. They can be reached by phone at 414-906-2740. Their website is cr-sdc.org.