Shepherd Express Hosts 10th Annual LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Potawatomi Casino & Hotel

× Expand Photo by Tyler Klein Dear Ruthie

The Shepherd Express recently celebrated the 10th Annual LGBTQ+ Progress Awards in the Serenity Room at Potawatomi Casino & Hotel. The event has been a pivotal platform for honoring individuals, businesses and organizations that have significantly advanced LGBTQ+ equality in Milwaukee. These honorees, many of whom have devoted decades to advocacy, embody the relentless pursuit of social justice for the LGBTQ+ community. Their contributions span in various fields, including the arts, athletics, law, philanthropy, health care and historical preservation.

Drag queen, performer and comedian Dear Ruthie made a special appearance, along with former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson. Thompson played a unique, crucial role as an LGBTQ+ ally during the height of the AIDS crisis. He addressed Wisconsin's pressing health crisis, shifting public attitudes towards people with HIV/AIDS and the broader LGBTQ community. Thompson's compassionate leadership was celebrated at the event, highlighting his enduring impact on LGBTQ+ progress.

The 2024 recipients are highlighted below: