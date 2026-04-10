Shepherd Express Marks 414 Day with New Merch Line

× Expand Shepherd Express Merch - 414 Day 2026 Launch graphic

The Shepherd Express is celebrating Milwaukee Day with the release of a new black sheep merchandise collection highlighting journalism, free speech and democracy.

Four monochromatic t-shirt designs and a matching sticker pack created by graphic designers Tim Czerniakowski and Ryan McGrath will be in the first drop on April 14.

“The new collection celebrates our place as Milwaukee’s alternative news source; we’re the black sheep—a team of independent journalists, creatives and professionals—and we’re proud of it,” says Managing Editor David Luhrssen.

To celebrate the new collection, the magazine will be running an Instagram giveaway on 414 Day for a free T-shirt from the new collection.

“We’re local media made by Milwaukee for Milwaukee, so it only made sense to do a selfie giveaway to highlight our readers,” says digital strategist Sophia Hamdan. To enter, readers must share photos of themselves and tag the Shepherd on Instagram (@shepherdexpress) with the hashtag #My414Magazine by April 15. Copies of the magazine can be found at over 500 locations in the Milwaukee area. To find a location near you visit shepherdexpress.com/rack-locations.

The Shepherd plans to expand the line further later this year by working with more local artists.

Shop the Shepherd Store here.