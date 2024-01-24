Small Arts, Big Impact: A Vision for Milwaukee's Cultural Future

Small Arts and Culture Cohort logo

Milwaukee's Small Arts and Culture Cohort (SMAC) emerges as a force of 12 diverse arts organizations united by a common goal, a mission to dismantle ineffective funding models crippling smaller artistic ventures. With a history spanning three years, from grassroots discussions within Imagine MKE to navigating the challenges of a pandemic, SMAC aims to revolutionize the funding landscape for small arts groups.

SMAC’s member groups are united in a belief that current funding models in the city of Milwaukee and state of Wisconsin are simply not working. The prevailing issue faced by these organizations is starkly evident—a disproportionate allocation of funding favoring larger institutions, leaving smaller groups with budgets struggling to plan for the future. Chronic understaffing and funding uncertainties hinder long-term sustainability, preventing collaborative efforts and exhausting the resources of these smaller entities.

Jamielyn Gray, founder of The Constructivists, and Katie Cummings, founder of Pink Umbrella Theater Co., touch upon these challenges further, stating how reliable funding would allow them to build capacity, plan for the longer term and increase their impact. “We’ve learned from funders that it can be challenging to support multiple organizations with mini-grants. We’ve also learned that funders want to see increased collaboration. We are addressing both of these issues by developing a new model for arts funding,” Cummings said.

The situation in Milwaukee mirrors a national trend, where the lion’s share of arts funding caters to large organizations, neglecting the vibrant and impactful work carried out by smaller ventures. Wisconsin’s 49th position in arts funding compounds these challenges, exacerbated by a dominance of a single major funding body in Milwaukee.

Recognizing the potential for change, SMAC’s collaborative approach aims to break this cycle. By pooling resources, sharing experiences, and adopting a collective fundraising model, these organizations seek to create a sustainable framework. Their commitment to monthly meetings and sharing organizational insights represents a commitment to mutual growth, learning from one another's successes and challenges.

Expanding SMAC

The envisioned outcome is ambitious but promising—a sustainable funding source of $25,000 annually for each organization over three years. This financial boost is not just about fostering art but about catalyzing change within Milwaukee’s cultural landscape. This collective-model fundraising goal is intended to provide each of SMAC’s organizations with $25,000 in sustaining funding annually for the next three years. “It is our hope that in 2027 we will hand the reins over to 12 new organizations and they will receive the sustaining support needed to keep the small arts orgs in Milwaukee vital and thriving.” Cummings says.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

When asked how Milwaukee’s community could contribute to SMAC's mission beyond financial assistance, the team highlighted that every member of SMAC could use volunteers in their programming. “We have needs in administration, marketing, fundraising, classrooms, rehearsal halls and the list goes on and on. If someone is looking to support us, we are grateful for any time that can be committed to any one of our organizations.”

Dreaming Big

With surpassing 20% of its three-year funding goal in just six months, the future looks promising for SMAC. The team is hopeful for a brighter future. “Success for the current cohort looks different for each organization,” Cummings points out, “but in general, our companies have had three years of sustainable funding where we are able to hire more staff, expand our collective programs and reach to the community.”

SMAC extends an invitation to the community, urging support not only for their artistic endeavors but for the transformative change they aim to instigate. As they pioneer this collective approach, they hope to pave the way for future cohorts, fostering sustainable growth for a broader spectrum of smaller arts organizations in the city. The aspiration is clear—to create not just art, but a lasting shift in funding dynamics, enabling the flourishing of diverse artistic expressions across Milwaukee's neighborhoods.

Members of the Small Arts and Culture Cohort