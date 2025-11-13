Soup For My Family Art Project Raises Money for Local Food Bank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church Street Oddities Soup for My Family - Soup Bricks "Soup for My Family" bricks painted by Jason

As working-class Americans nationwide have been forced to contend with federal cuts to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, community members have stepped up to help feed their neighbors. Some are finding creative ways to do so. Milwaukee couple Jason and Beck kicked off at the beginning of the month their Soup for My Family Drive, a community art project benefitting the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center food bank.

The couple is collecting bricks, which Jason then spray-paints to look like Campbell’s Soup cans, stylized with the words “Soup for My Family” and Sabo-Tabby in the center. For each donation of $10 that Jason and Beck receive, a brick is placed somewhere for public display while they make a donation of non-perishable food items to the food bank. For donations of 25 dollars or more, folks may receive a Soup for My Family print. Food donations may also count towards bricks.

Paint on Brick

Expand Flyer courtesy of Church Street Oddities Soup for My Family - Soup Drive Flyer

Jason, artistically inspired by queer artists of the ‘70s and ‘80s like Andy Warhol, had first designed Soup for My Family about a year ago. “I had the idea to install them throughout the city,” they say. “Painting the image onto a brick is a lot more powerful than just a flat piece of digital art.”

Initially, the idea was solely the installment. However, as Beck explains, the project evolved into a reaction to the SNAP benefits cuts. “I thought we could make it more productive and benefit our community.” Doing production in bulk, Jason typically paints 20 to 30 bricks at a time using stencil, with about 60 in total done as of this article’s publication. “Depending on the size of the run, it usually takes a few hours to do them all,” Jason mentions.

As queer folks themselves, Jason and Beck wanted to specifically serve the community that has served them, which is why they chose to support the LGBT Center. “A lot of our friends go there and rely on resources,” Beck notes. “They give so much to people we love, as well as us, and we wanted to give back however we can.”

In just one week, the couple raised more than two thousand dollars for the food bank, receiving donations from out-of-state and even outside the country. Approximately 30 bricks have been displayed in different neighborhoods across Milwaukee so far. “We’re placing them in places where people could get a glimmer of hope from it,” Beck states.

Monetary donations can be made via the QR code on the Soup for My Family flyer. Otherwise, Jason and Beck may be contacted on Instagram via their business, Church Street Oddities. “As long as we continue to get donations, we will keep canvassing for as long as possible,” Beck remarks. “Even after this crisis is over, there’s still going to be hungry people who can’t get on SNAP, so we’re going to need that assistance in the community.”

On what community care means to them, Beck shares, “It’s getting out into your neighborhood and coming together to make each others’ lives as easy as possible. Personally in my life, I’ve had a lot of that—specifically from the queer community. I am trans, and a lot of my friends are trans, and we basically feel like we’re being hunted for sport these days just for existing and loving each other. It means the absolute world to me, and none of this could have happened without that community.”

Jason adds, “It takes a village and strength in numbers. For a lot of us in the queer community, it’s family. I’ve been saying “soup for my family” all week, and I know it’s a little trope of our life and times, but literally—I am doing this for my family.”