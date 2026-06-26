Stink Watch 2026: Waiting for the Mitchell Park Domes Corpse Flower to Bloom

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Domes - Facebook Penelope the corpse flower Penelope the corpse flower in the Mitchell Park Domes' tropical dome on June 17, 2026

As political pundits chatter and chart the latest polls on the midterms, in Milwaukee horticultural fans are tuned into the Mitchell Park Domes Facebook page and eager members are stopping by the tropical dome for a different kind of news. Penelope, one of the Domes’ rare corpse flowers, is set to bloom.

An Uncommon Flower

Corpse flowers are rare, though Milwaukeens might not realize this as the Domes has brought six flowers to bloom in the last decade. The flowers are native to Sumatra, Indonesia, an island in the Indian Ocean. Endangered due to habitat loss, there are less than 1,000 plants left in the wild.

The Mitchell Park Domes are one of a small number of conservatories in the world to bring corpse flowers to repeat blooms. With an initial growth and bloom cycle that takes about a decade, waiting for a corpse flower to bloom is an exercise in patience.

In 2007, the Domes obtained a corpse flower corm from the University of Wisconsin-Madison greenhouse. In 2018, “Pepe le Pew” was the first of the flowers to mature and bloom from that corm. In 2024, Penelope bloomed for the first time alongside Pepe’s second bloom. Now—just two years later—Penelope is blooming again.

A Special Bloom

Corpse flowers bloom unpredictably. After the initial bloom, their bloom cycle can take anywhere from two to seven years, as evidenced by the difference in time between Penelope and Pepe.

What makes the corpse flower unique from other flowers beyond the time it takes to grow, and its rarity, are its size and its scent.

Corpse flowers are one of the largest species of flower in the world, producing the largest unbranched flowering structure on Earth. At time of bloom the plant can be 6-9 feet tall and up to 4.5 feet wide.

The flower is named for its scent. As the bloom opens, the center structure (its spadix), heats itself between 90-98 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat causes it to release a powerful scent to attract pollinators: the smell of rotting flesh.

The scent is strongest during the first hours the bloom opens and thousands of visitors will come to catch a whiff of the unique fragrance. Typically, corpse flowers bloom at night which means prime scent hours are limited because the flower only blooms for 24-48 hours.

Penelope is predicted to bloom today or tomorrow. The Domes are monitoring the flower; the bloom and extended hours for viewing will be posted to their Facebook page when it occurs. More information about corpse flowers can be found on the Mitchell Park Domes' website.