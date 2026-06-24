Summerfest and its Glorious Assault on the Senses

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Summerfest lakefront view Summerfest

With its beautiful technicolor assault on the senses, Summerfest 2026 demonstrates once again that Milwaukee’s amazing lakefront music festival delivers an eclectic mix of people, food and top-notch music.

Every summer, I’m reminded how fortunate Milwaukeeans are to have this in their own backyard.

On this year’s first Summerfest weekend, I wandered from stage to stage, catching hits by Passion Pit and Third Eye Blind on Thursday night. On Friday night, I got so caught up in musical artists like Deer Tick, Family Stone, and Father John Misty, I missed my central target that night of seeing Styx—I’ve seen them play a few times before at Summerfest, though, so no big deal. On Saturday night, I caught a bit of A.J. Croce (yes, the son of the late Jim “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” Croce), a bit of Dexter and the Moonrocks, and a bit of Wisconsin’s Kirstie Kraus, before hitting the big three on my nightly list – flipturn, Christopher Cross, and David Lee Roth, who was certainly entertaining as he rambled on about nonsense while making lewd gestures and still managing to hit those high yelps and squeals from his days as lead vocalist with Van Halen.

As a friend and I headed to flipturn, I noticed the much younger crowd at other stages wearing short dresses that don’t cover much of anything. “I miss the halter tops of the ‘70s and ‘80s,” I remembered aloud.

Grilling Burgers

Between musical sets, I gave in to the wonderful smells of the grilling burgers at Major Goolsby’s stand – that’s always the first food I get each year at the fest. That goes back to when the stand was run by a Downtown pub called Someplace Else. Somehow, the tasty grilled cheeseburgers at the stand still taste the same decades later. My only other food stop the first weekend was for an Italian sausage sandwich at the Johnsonville beer garden. Who can resist the smell of grilled sausages in Milwaukee?

As always, though, one of the best parts of Summerfest is finding bands, both national and local, that I’ve never heard of but can put on a heluva show. On Thursday night, for example, I heard a local band called Mystical Zenith belting out great versions of Janis Joplin and Led Zeppelin songs before a sizeable crowd at the tiny WAMI stage. On Saturday night, I watched a band named Red Leather led by some guy wearing a black mask and a red leather hat fringed with red tassels entertain a big crowd at the Aurora Pavilion. “This is the biggest festival we ever played,” said the masked man. At the much smaller Tiki Hut stage along the waterfront walkway, the noise bleed from the nearby Aurora Pavilion is the constant scourge of the local performers at the tiny stage. “Sorry about that,” one local singer-guitarist, Julia Graves, earlier told the small audience struggling to hear her sing over the adjacent blasting music from next door. “This always happens.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Pump Up the Volume?

That’s a good example of how everything isn’t perfect at Summerfest. Each stage tries to pump up the volume to the max, until it all bleeds together in a painful assault on the ears. Another example? It rankles my Summerfest sensibilities when I see the increasing spread of vendor tents occupying prime waterfront picnic table space with salespeople pitching new roofs, windows, gutters, vacation clubs – what is this, the Wisconsin State Fair?!?

And then there’s the annual complaint about the move a few years back to the three-weekend format—instead of just powering through 11 straight days. I’ve become increasingly annoyed each summer at how Summerfest hogs three prime weekends of Milwaukee’s short summers. I’ve written about this in previous years and everyone seems to agree with me, except for Summerfest management, which likes packing in the weekend beer-drinking crowds at the expense of local church festivals, fish fries, neighborhood block parties and other local traditions. I’m seriously considering boycotting the first weekend of Summerfest next year—that is, if none of my favorite bands are on the schedule.

But as I roamed the grounds for opening weekend this year, I was reminded by the sights, smells and sounds that Summerfest is a unique experience—often emulated but never duplicated.

Just a few weeks ago, I attended Outside Days in Denver that featured music by big names like Death Cab for Cutie, Cage the Elephant, My Morning Jacket, Flaming Lips, Dawes and several others, including at least two that I noticed on the Summerfest schedule: Tash Sultana (who was great at the Denver festival, as well as at Milwaukee’s on Thursday night) and grouplove (playing Summerfest Friday June 26). It was the first year at Outside Days’ new venue, the sprawling Auraria campus in downtown Denver.

Nothing Compares

I couldn’t help but compare it to Summerfest.

Outside Days, sponsored by Outside Magazine with more of an outdoorsy, recreational bent to the exhibits, vendors and activities, including talks and films, had only one major stage, while Summerfest has a dozen. The vendors and food trucks were plentiful, but arranged haphazardly amid the campus walkways, instead of the permanent, landscaped festival grounds—75 acres—of Summerfest. And while the campus shared by University of Colorado Denver, Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University of Denver covers 150 acres, only one portion was used for the festival. Nevertheless, I still managed to get lost trying to find the main stage, as the venue isn’t built for festival crowd movement.

And while the distant views of the Rocky Mountains were nice, particularly at the “Colorful Colorado” sunset, they still don’t come close to the magnificent up-close lakefront views at Summerfest. And the comfortable lakefront temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Plus, I had to pay $150 for an advance three-day pass for Outside Days (prices were an additional $100 for those who waited until the festival weekend), while at Summerfest, I always get in free. (Always a way to get in free—just do your research! And if that’s too much work, I noticed that certain beer stands on the fest grounds this year offer general admission tickets for another day if you donate $2.50 for a worthy cause.)

At Outside Days, I did like the Jeep off-road track featuring a 25,000-square-foot obstacle course. Professional drivers provided a five-minute ride over “steep climbs and boulder crawls.” I’m not sure that would work at Summerfest—perhaps the Summerfest version is wandering on foot through the crowds from beer stand to beer stand, without spilling.

Kris Kodrich teaches journalism at Colorado State University. A Milwaukee native, he has been attending Summerfest since the very first one in 1968.