Swarmm Events & Events by Design Host Milwaukee Holiday Gala to Benefit Local Charities

Swarmm Events and Events by Design are proud to announce the city’s newest holiday tradition — the Milwaukee Holiday Gala, taking place at a secret location on Friday, December 12. This year’s event will benefit Camp Rise and Toys for Tots.

The Gala marks the return of a beloved Milwaukee event. In 2010, Swarmm Events owner Michael Sampson launched the original Young Milwaukee Holiday Gala, inspired by Los Angeles’ Young Hollywood Gala. From 2010 through 2019, the event helped collect thousands of toys for Journey House and Toys for Tots.

Now, Sampson is reviving the celebration for 2025, featuring some of the area’s top musical talent, including DJ Shawna, Mr. New York, and special surprise guests. DJ Five from Las Vegas’ Wynn Casino will also headline. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will attend in support of Camp Rise, a free summer enrichment and career exploration program for Milwaukee youth.

Guests will enjoy appetizers from Saz’s Catering and are encouraged to bring toy donations for Toys for Tots. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available.

“I am so excited to be bringing a Holiday Gala back to Milwaukee,” says Sampson. “My wife, Kristin Brey, and I love throwing parties that bring people together for a good cause. We’re thrilled to support Camp Rise and Toys for Tots this holiday season.”

Learn more or purchase tickets at mkeholidaygala.org.