The Green Mile MKE & Milwaukee Messenger Invitational returns on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19. Open to riders 21-and-over, here is your chance to find out what a day in the life of a bike messenger is like.

The 4/20 Day-centric event is a messenger-style “alleycat.” In non-bike nerd terms, it is a two-day bicycle-based scavenger hunt in Riverwest designed to simulate the rigors of a bike messenger’s workday.

Friday’s Green Mile is a light-hearted ride with 4/20 themed activities, prizes with a post ride event with food, live music and a bonfire.

Saturday’s Milwaukee Messenger Invitational is a five-hour race across metro Milwaukee that adds messenger style problems. A post-race party at The Uptowner includes food and live music.

