The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community with Citations of Recognition

In a special program coinciding with Pride Month, Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors honored and presented citations to nearly 50 prominent LGBTQ+ community members at the County Board’s June 22nd meeting.

“Today, we recommit Milwaukee County to supporting and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, celebrating those who make a substantial positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community in Milwaukee County,” Chairwoman Nicholson and Supervisor Burgelis stated. “We have dozens of people to recognize, not because so much has been done in the past year, but because previous recognition of the LGBTQ+ community was limited. Today we are making up for lost time.”

The County Board of Supervisors’ citations to LGBTQ+ individuals and organizations recognize contributions made in the categories of “Community Leaders and Activists,” “Government Leaders,” “Business and Cultural Leaders,” and “Health and Wellness Leaders”:

Among the recipients are Senator Tim Carpenter, Representative Marisabel Cabrera, Register of Deeds Israel Ramón, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, Dr. Ian Martin, Dr. Andrew Petroll, Phillip Bailey, Rick Banks, Tim Baack, Bet-z Boenning, Donna Burkett, Brenda Coley, Loree Cook-Daniels, Margaret Daun, Sharon Dixon, BJ Daniels, Ester Flonaze, Karen Gotzler, Diane Gregory, Connor Goggans, Ronnie Grace, John George, Denise Wandke, Ruthie Keester, Nate Koch, Jim Lautenbach, Lael Anthony MacLellen, Megin McDonell, Jim Melotte, Michael Munson, Jason Rae, Ronnie Rivera, Jack Smith, Tony Snell Rodriguez, Wes Shaver, Jen Murray, Brad and Nick Schlaikowski, Dan Terrio, Ross Walker and Erv Uecker, PBS Wisconsin, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers HIV Department, and Saturday Softball Beer League (SSBL