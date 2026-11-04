The Raptor Ambassador Program at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

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× Expand Photo Courtesy of Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Valkyrie the Bald Eagle

Raptors are mighty and beautiful birds. As indicator species they are specially adapted to hunt small animals with speed, power and agility, crucial to managing prey populations in the ecosystem. With its Raptor Ambassador Program, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (1111 E. Brown Deer Rd.) educates the public about raptor ecology and conservation. The program currently features 16 ambassador birds including hawks, eagles, owls, kestrels, a falcon, a vulture and a crow.

“All the species are native to Wisconsin,” raptor program and animal ambassador director Lindsay Focht explains. “This way, when we go out with our birds, we can tell people how to find them while hiking in their neighborhood park or how conservation efforts brought peregrine falcons back to Wisconsin.”

Through community outreach events at schools, libraries, festivals and farmers markets, Schlitz Audubon’s Raptor Ambassador Program offers the rare opportunity to meet raptors up close and understand the important roles they play in nature. Raptor encounters take place every Saturday and Sunday at the Center from 1 to 2 p.m. plus the first Saturday of every month is Raptor Saturday. This Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is Xtreme Raptor Day, Schlitz Audubon’s annual raptor festival, where community members may come have up-close encounters with all 16 raptor ambassadors in themed areas.

Wildlife Rehab

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Weingarth the Great Horned Howl

Each ambassador comes from a wildlife rehab center and cannot be returned to the wild, whether due to injury or being human-imprinted. The birds have their own individual enclosures in a facility on the premises and receive the utmost veterinary supervision. Two species are considered threatened or endangered in Wisconsin: the red-shouldered hawk and peregrine falcon, respectively. “Caring for them is a great responsibility and we take it very seriously,” Focht affirms. “We ensure that every aspect of their needs and welfare is met; they get spoiled with amazing diets, and it’s an extremely valuable life that they live.”

The birds all have their own unique personalities. Otis the Peregrine Falcon is among the chattiest of the bunch. Baron and Gimli the Eastern Screech Owls are two of the busiest with public appearances. Valkyrie the Bald Eagle has been to Milwaukee Brewers games. Loki the American Crow, though not technically a raptor, is known for his humorous vocalizations and talent for painting pictures. Willow the Northern Saw-whet Owl, treasured for her adorableness, has a children’s book based on her available in the Schlitz Audubon gift shop, as does Valkyrie.

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Sky Walker the Red-tailed Hawk, 27 years old, was the first ambassador to live in the Center’s raptor facility. The program’s newest addition is Darwin the Turkey Vulture, who arrived at the center in 2024. “He is a species I find very valuable to have for education because Turkey Vultures have a bad reputation,” Focht contends about Darwin. “They’re not the most adored birds and they eat dead stuff, but they look the way they do because of the job they have as nature’s custodians, and their personalities are fantastic. They’re like Labrador retriever puppies; they can be clumsy, curious or inquisitive.”

Bird Stories

Expand Photo Courtesy of Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Lindsay Focht

Two of the most common questions Focht gets from audiences are what the birds’ weights are and how each arrived at the center. “No matter where I go or who we’re talking to, everybody has a bird story,” she attests. “People will say that there’s a Great Horned Owl in their neighborhood or that they saw a Bald Eagle while fishing. Everybody has an experience they remember when it comes to raptors, and I think that’s so important—they’re everywhere.”

A common misconception about raptors is that they are neighborhood menaces who may steal pets if given the chance. “That’s not the case whatsoever,” Focht makes clear. “They shouldn’t want to be around people and don’t look at a dog and think of it as their meal. These raptors can only carry about a third of their body weight; a red-tailed hawk weighs about 2 to 3 pounds, so a bird like that can’t carry away your dog.” That said, Focht generally observes that raptors are respected by the public with audiences excited to see them. “They’re just out there to survive too.”

The Raptor Ambassador Program at Schlitz Audubon originated in the ‘80s when the center was tasked with caring for two raptors, a great horned owl and an eastern screech owl, from the wildlife rehab center that previously occupied the property. Once the Center received federal permits to care for the birds, more and more raptors landed in their care, ultimately leading to the construction of the raptor facility in 1999 where the birds still reside today.

Drawing on her career as a bird trainer and free flight educator, Focht joined the program in 2011 and has expanded it from 100 to 150 educational programs a year to over 600 last year with the birds meeting over 65,000 people across Wisconsin. Focht mentions, “We have our big Raptormobile that we’ll pull up to a school with, and the kids on the playground will come running and be like “the raptors are here!” and it’s always something special.”

Besides the ambassadors, many other birds of prey call the Schlitz Audubon property home, plus the Center engages the public with wild birds such as a mated pair of barred owls monitored with a nest cam. Focht notes, “Even just a few years ago, we didn’t have bald eagles in Milwaukee and now there’s a handful of nests.”

Folks may support Schlitz Audubon’s Raptor Ambassador Program by symbolically adopting their favorite bird. In order to support raptors in one’s own yard, Focht suggests not using pesticides, planting native pollinators and keeping habitats free of litter. For more information, visit the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center website.