Third Ward Beer Garden to open for the season on Friday

The Historic Third Ward beer garden is scheduled to open for the season on Friday, marking the beginning of nice weather and time spent outdoors. The beer garden will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Friday, featuring live music by local singer-songwriter Rick Pomeroy.

The beer garden, located in Catalano Square, is in its second season and will once again bring wine, beer, and ready-to-drink cocktails to the area. There will be live music at the beer garden Thursdays through Saturdays, plus visitors can play cornhole and Jenga while enjoying food from local restaurants.

The beer garden is celebrating its opening with a 5 p.m. keg tap, featuring the Third Ward’s own Explorium Brewpub’s Copper Lager. The beer from that tap will be free while supplies last.

The beer garden opening will take place during Spring Gallery Night MKE, which includes nearly 30 participating galleries and venues in the Historic Third Ward alone.

Learn more about the beer garden, including hours of operation and the live music lineup, online here.