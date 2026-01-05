Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Cares for Abused and Neglected Farm Animals

× Expand Courtesy of Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Natalia the pig - Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Natalia the Pig being cleaned by a volunteer

Vegan nonprofit organization Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, 1117 N Britton Road in Union Grove, is a forever home for abandoned, neglected, abused and disabled farm animals, providing rehabilitative care to each of its residents while offering community education on best animal welfare practices. Founded in 2015 by Becca Thompson, Tiny Hooves was originally established at a smaller, three-acre property in Kenosha before being moved in 2018 to its current, 33-acre location that includes a 12-acre hayfield. Starting with just 11 rescued animals, Tiny Hooves currently houses more than 140, comprising 15 different species including goats, sheep, pigs, cattle, horses, donkeys, ducks, chickens, geese and others.

Animals may end up at Tiny Hooves from a variety of different situations. They may be escapees, or found wandering, or surrendered by previous caretakers. While currently at capacity with animals in its care, Tiny Hooves may refer rescued animals to other sanctuaries in the area whenever possible.

Board president Sandi Swiss explains, “Animals usually land with animal control first, and we have a good relationship with a lot of the area ones in Wisconsin and Illinois. Some are sad stories, but when they come here, we do our best to show them they are safe and loved and food secure.”

Conscientious Approach

Expand Photo courtesy of Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Gina, Blossom and Kylo the goats - Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Gina, Blossom and Kylo the goats

Tiny Hooves takes a conscientious approach to animal care that is respectful of every animal’s safety, individuality and autonomy. “We’re not a petting zoo,” Swiss makes clear. ”Some don’t want to be approached by humans. We give everyone their space and let them approach us. People don’t know their histories or trauma they may have come from.”

Swiss notes, “Anywhere animals are viewed as a commodity, or viewed by people as entertainment or as a way to make money, the care provided tends to be lower.” That said, animals at Tiny Hooves are given ample time and space to roam pastures with their herds, are fed farm-fresh food, and receive the utmost veterinary care from nearby facilities. Visitors are not allowed unless they are volunteering, have a private appointment or attending an open house.

Presently, Tiny Hooves has a team of more than 50 animal care volunteers, including all board members. Volunteer workdays are available to those unable to serve weekly shifts. Projects around the sanctuary for volunteers include cleanup, stacking hay, fencing installation and gardening. With education at the core of its mission, the sanctuary makes communities aware of the cruel realities of animal agriculture industries, encourages vegan lifestyles by supplying recipes online, and shares the stories of resident animals - each of which can be read on the website.

Hosting Events

Tiny Hooves’ philosophy affirms that animal liberation should not downplay the struggles of other social justice movements. The sanctuary furthers such work by hosting and participating in a number of events throughout the year such as Yoga with Oksana, Hike for Hooves and October’s Pumpkin Palooza as well as various vendor markets. These events are often sponsored in partnership with businesses and organizations that share Tiny Hooves’ values. “We try to be intentional while partnering with everyone we can, because building community is so important,” Swiss affirms.

The sanctuary shop carries merchandise like clothing, totes, mugs, stickers and calendars in addition to collaborative products with fellow businesses like East View Coffee in Kenosha and Perennial Soaps in Racine. Other community partners like Woof Creek Pet Wellness and Paris Pet Crematory provide Tiny Hooves with medications and ethical cremation services, respectively.

Tiny Hooves Sanctuary’s biggest fundraiser of the year is its annual gala in March at Veterans Terrace in Burlington. Presently, the sanctuary is fundraising for new cow fencing. If folks want to support Tiny Hooves in its work, monetary as well as animal care donations are accepted, plus it has a wishlist. Folks can sign up to volunteer or sponsor an animal.

“After you come here and fall in love with a pig or goat, share how you felt with your friends and family,” Swiss says. “Encourage them to come here when we have an open house or tour or event so they can have the same experience!”