Top Tier Barbershop Builds Community Beyond the Chair

× Expand Photo Via King - Instagram King, owner of Top Tier Barber and Beauty Shop

At Top Tier Barber and Beauty Shop, customers come in for a fresh haircut. But the barbers say many people leave with something more.

The shop at 7504 W. Hampton Ave. is a place where customers can talk about sports, music, marriage, work and life. It is also a place where people can laugh, get advice and feel welcome.

“It’s not just somewhere to come get cut,” said King, owner of Top Tier Barber and Beauty Shop. “We have great conversations, good vibes, and we actually care about our clients beyond just money.”

King said the shop tries to give people a calm place to spend time. “I like the environment,” he said. “It’s laid back, chill. We try to have a good time, keep it light, keep it fun. Somewhere to just be at ease.”

Lee, one of the barbers, said the shop serves many kinds of people. Along with barbers, the shop has a braider named Kwame. “We got all types of clientele,” Lee said. “We got Black people come in, Hispanics, a bunch of white clients. Everybody can call this place home.”

Lee said that mix of people helps make the shop different from a place where someone comes in, gets a haircut and quickly leaves.

For customer Demetrius Wilson, the shop’s setting is one reason he keeps coming back. Wilson, a Milwaukee insurance agent, said he found Lee and the barbershop on TikTok about three months ago. He needed a barber for himself and his sons.

Wilson said he likes that the shop feels welcoming to children and families. “A lot of barbershops aren’t as kid or family friendly,” Wilson said. “The music is nice and clean, and the conversation is always respectful and engaging.”

From Clients to Family

The barbers say relationships with customers grow during repeat visits. A person may first come in looking for a good cut. Over time, that person can become a friend or feel like family.

“Clients turn into family,” King said. “We started off as clients and ended up brothers, ended up knowing each other’s families.”

Dre said he has watched some young customers grow up while sitting in his chair. “I got clients I been cutting since they was 3 and graduated high school,” he said.

The subjects people talk about change every day. The barbers said conversations may be about sports, music, life, marriage or whatever a customer wants to discuss. “It kind of depends on what the client come in here talking about,” Lee said. “Whatever they got going on, just kind of elaborate off that and keep it moving.”

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Sam Walton, a sales adviser, said he started coming to Top Tier on July 8 because he needed a regular barber. He said Lee was already a good friend from high school.

Walton said he trusts Lee to give him a good haircut, but he also values their talks. They often talk about sports, he said. One conversation about their futures stayed with him. “We had a conversation about just what we want for the future both career wise and personally,” Walton said. “To have that ambition not be stunted by how we’re treated and seen was cool to hear.”

Wilson said he and Lee also have built a strong relationship. He said their conversations are refreshing and that Lee reminds him of his oldest son.

Wilson said his first visit to Top Tier was different from visits with his old barber. His former barber wore headphones and did not talk much, he said. At Top Tier, Lee and the other barbers greeted him and spoke with him right away. “Although I was only in the shop for an hour, it was the highlight of my day,” Wilson said.

A Community Support System

The shop’s barbers say they sometimes help customers outside of the chair. King said he is planning to give clothes and shoes to a client’s nephew. The client recently got custody of the boy, who did not have clothes.

Lee remembered a customer who was homeless and dealing with a divorce after getting out of jail. The customer did not have money for a haircut, Lee said, but needed someone to listen. “He really didn’t even want the haircut,” Lee said. “It was really more just about the conversation. Just being heard and being felt and being seen.”

Lee said being able to listen and uplift the customer meant a lot.

For many Black men, the barbers said, a barbershop can be an important place to feel confident and speak freely. King said a fresh haircut is connected to a person’s image. “A good haircut, it’ll help you get a job you might not have been qualified for, but you showed up presentable,” King said. “It builds confidence.”

Lee said barbershops have long been an important part of Black communities. They can be places for people to sit, talk, laugh and get life advice. “It’s sort of like therapy in a way for a lot of people,” Lee said. “These spaces are important for our communities, especially as Black men.”

Walton said the community would lose more than a place to get haircuts if Top Tier was gone. “The community would lose an institution that’s sole purpose is for its betterment,” Walton said.

Wilson agreed. He said the shop is a “pillar” for men, Black men and families in the community. “My kids will grow in this barbershop,” Wilson said. “I’m glad it’s here.”