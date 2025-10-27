'Trunk or Treat' Halloween Party for Affordable Housing Residents

Expand Trunk or Treat flyer

Community Within the Corridor (CWC), 3100 W Center St., is an affordable housing development newly established in the former Briggs & Stratton industrial complex. Residents of the community are invited to come enjoy Trunk or Treat, a fun, spooky afternoon of Halloween festivities on Wednesday, October 29 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event gives neighbors an opportunity to get to know one another and will feature refreshments, candy for kids, trunk and table decorating, raffle prizes and a costume contest. Additionally, a myriad of local organizations will be tabling to connect folks with information and resources. Such groups include The Women, Infants & Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement, A Cry For Help and Capuchin Community Services.

CWC Resident Services Coordinator Genie Green says the idea for Trunk or Treat originated from thinking about how Halloween trick-or-treaters typically go door-to-door in a neighborhood setting. “Residents living in a large apartment having an event in a community space creates the opportunity for everyone to meet and not have to walk through hallways,” they explain. “I like CWC’s dedication to supporting the residents with life matters like rental assistance and energy assistance and providing enrichment for the youth.”

Over two blocks, CWC contains nearly 200 apartments as well as plentiful commercial and community space, a fitness center, an indoor playground and other amenities. Visit the Community Within the Corridor website here.